Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals for pennies on the dollar in most baffling move of the NFL offseason so far

The Houston Texans have traded away superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in a shocking deal.

In return, the Texans will reportedly receive running back David Johnson, as well as a second-round pick in 2020 and a fourth-round pick in 2021. The Cardinals will also receive a 2020 fourth-round pick as a part of the exchange.

The Houston Texans do not have a general manager, with head coach Bill O’Brien serving as the de facto final voice on all personnel decisions.

On Twitter, fans trashed the deal as an abomination.

DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth round pick go to Cards for David Johnson and a second round pick this year and a fourth round pick next year. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 16, 2020

As Ian Rapaport of NFL Network explained, the move serves as something of a salary dump for the Cardinals, who now get to ship away a running back that had already lost the starting job and was set to make roughly $20 million over the next two seasons in Arizona.

In exchange, they get one of the most dynamic receivers in the league, giving second-year quarterback Kyler Murray his most dangerous weapon to date.

From @nflnetwork: The #AZCardinals found a taker in RB David Johnson… and get WR DeAndre Hopkins, as well. pic.twitter.com/sQsEklAhWr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

On the Texans side, it’s a bit more difficult to square the math. Hopkins is one of the most game-changing receivers in the NFL and would have cost the team just a few extra million to keep on the roster. Instead, they shipped him off in favor of a second-round pick and a slightly cheaper deal on a running back whose best days seem clearly behind him.

Imagine making a trade where you could have paid DeAndre Hopkins $12.5M this year, but instead you’re choosing to pay David Johnson $11.25M. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 16, 2020

The jarring deal comes with a bit of added drama due to the Texans’ lack a true general manager, with head coach Bill O’Brien serving as the de facto final word on personnel decisions.

While this set up has brought the Patriots and their head coach/general manager Bill Belichick great success, it’s a difficult tightrope to walk.

On Twitter, fans were quick to question the decision.

whenever you get the chance to trade the best WR on earth for the most replaceable position in sports, you gotta take it. — maurice (@tallmaurice) March 16, 2020

David Johnson for DeAndre Hopkins would get vetoed in most fantasy leagues with the team managers barred for life. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 16, 2020

I love how Bill O’Brien used the slowest sports news cycle ever to trade DeAndre Hopkins and successfully piledrive his own approval rating into the Earth’s core — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) March 16, 2020

Over the past five seasons, DeAndre Hopkins has:

▪️504 catches (2nd most in NFL)

▪️6,590 receiving yards (2nd most in NFL)

▪️46 receiving TD (2nd most in NFL) What a day for the Cardinals. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2020

There have been some other surprising moves to start off the NFL offseason. Ryan Tannehill and Kirk Cousins both received impressive extensions on their deals with their respective teams, and we still don’t know how Tom Brady’s first foray into free agency will end up.

But regardless of what happens next, it’s tough to imagine a deal more baffling that Hopkins departure happening in the coming days.

