LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of today’s Texas Democratic primary

Today is Super Tuesday, when 16 different Democratic party primaries and caucuses happen on the same day.

Texas is holding their primary today, with polls closing at 7 PM Central time (8 PM Eastern). The state has the second-most delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real time updating automatically.

Texas is hosting one of the 16 Democratic party primaries and caucuses on Super Tuesday. Polls close at 7 PM Central time (8 PM Eastern), and 228 pledged delegates are up for grabs, making the state the second-largest contest of Super Tuesday.

We’ll have live vote counts and results happening in real time once polls close.

Texas primary results:

Catch up on live coverage from the primary:

Pre-primary:

What’s at stake in the primary?

Texas has been allocated 228 pledged delegates who will go to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this July to select the nominee, or 5.7% of the total number of delegates, making it the second-biggest prize of Super Tuesday. Of those 228, 79 delegates will be allocated proportionally based on the state-wide vote, while the remaining 149 will be won at the congressional district level.

Candidates must reach a 15% threshold in order to win delegates at both the state-wide and congressional district level.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

It looks like Texas will be a hotly contested state on Super Tuesday, and with California’s results expected later in the week due to the state’s large proportion of mail-in votes, the Lone Star State could serve as the biggest momentum-booster available to campaigns on Tuesday night.

According to RealClearPolitics’ average of the latest polling data, Sen. Bernie Sanders currently leads the race in Texas with 30.3% support, six points ahead of the next closest candidate in the race, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is at 24.3%.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are both just around the 15% threshold necessary to take delegates in the state, polling at 16.7% and 14.7% respectively.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast, Biden is the favorite to win the state, with a 56% chance of winning the most votes, followed by Sanders who has a 42% chance to take the state.

Forecasting Texas is especially tricky given the number of changes that the race has taken in the course of the past few days. After Biden’s strong showing in the South Carolina primary, three candidates – Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Tom Steyer – have dropped out of the race. Klobuchar and Buttigieg went on to endorse Biden at a rally in Texas on Monday night, which could swing some of the Texas voters they were projected to take in the state in former vice president’s favor.

Whether or not Bloomberg and Warren reach the 15% threshold statewide will also be a key element of the race in Texas, as their viability for the delegate-share will determine how many candidates will split the pledged delegates up for grabs in the state.