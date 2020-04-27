A Texas mayor apologized after violating her state’s stay-at-home order to go to a nail salon

caption On April 2, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot issued a stay-at-home order which closed all nonessential businesses, such as nail salons. source Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock

Becky Ames, the mayor of Beaumont, Texas, has been accused of violating her state’s stay-at-home order after images of Ames at a nail salon began circulating online.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott‘s stay-at-home order, which closed all nonessential businesses (such as nail salons), went into effect on April 2.

Ames’ apparent violation is now being investigated by both the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office, where Beaumont is located.

The nail salon faces a fine of at least $1,000 if it’s found to have violated the stay-at-home order.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Becky Ames, the mayor of Beaumont, Texas, has come under fire after images of her Tuesday visit to a local nail salon circulated on social media. The apparent violation is now being investigated by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) to see if the salon indeed violated the state’s stay-at-home order, which has been in effect since April 2.

Texas’ stay-at-home order closed all nonessential businesses, including nail salons. Ames previously issued a similar order for the city of Beaumont on March 27, according to NBC News.

The TDLR said it received numerous formal complaints regarding Ames’ visit to the nail salon, while multiple Facebook users commented about the issue on the social media platform. The incident is also being investigated by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office, as Beaumont is located in Jefferson County.

“We are reviewing to determine if there was a violation,” Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham told 12News on Friday.

@GregAbbott_TX are you aware that Beaumont, TX Mayor Becky Ames violated your order about nail salons today when the Nail Bar in Beaumont opened to allow her to “buy product”? Last time I checked, you didn’t have to soak your nails to buy something. Open us up!!!! pic.twitter.com/9GFt6Oosn2 — Gregory Rice (@Liberate_TX_NOW) April 22, 2020

Ames told 12News that she went to the nail salon to ask the owner about removing an old manicure set. To help, the owner of the salon left some acetone in a bowl, so Ames could soak her nails to remove the set. Ames says she did not get her nails done, and provided 12News with photos of her currently unmanicured nails as evidence. Ames also claims she was only at the salon for 10 minutes, and that she was alone with the owner of the salon. The salon owner said surveillance video will confirm Ames’ account.

If a violation is found, the investigator will forward the findings to a TDLR prosecutor, 12News reports. If the prosecutor agrees with those findings, then the nail salon faces a fine of at least $1,000 for violating the stay-at-home order.

Ames issued an apology on Facebook, writing that she is “truly remorseful.”

“My heartfelt apology to all of the citizens of Beaumont for my lapse in judgment on Tuesday, April 21,” the statement read. “I promise that there was no malice intended. I should never have entered the salon last Tuesday. I did not intend to take personal privilege while asking others to sacrifice and for that I am truly remorseful. “

“As an elected official I am held to a higher standard, I regret my action that day,” she continued. “I am honestly sorry and I pray that you will forgive me. In addition, I have asked the city attorney to place me on [sic] executive session this Tuesday so I can discuss this issue with my fellow council members.”

Mayor Ames’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.