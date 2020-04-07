Texas police are looking for an 18-year-old who they say might be ‘willfully spreading’ COVID-19

caption Lorraine Maradiaga. source Carrollton Police Department

Police in Carrollton, Texas, say 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga posted a series of videos on Snapchat in which she threatened to infect others with COVID-19.

Police say they aren’t positive that Maradiaga has the virus, but are taking her claims “very seriously.”

Officers said she’s facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Police in Texas are looking for an 18-year-old woman they believe might be “willfully spreading” COVID-19 after she posted a series of Snapchat videos in which she said she tested positive for the virus.

Police in Carrollton, Texas, near Dallas, identified the teenager as Lorraine Maradiaga on Sunday, but have yet to locate her, a police spokesperson told Insider.

While her claim of testing positive for COVID-19 has not been confirmed, police said she’s facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.

“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health,” police said on Twitter. “We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously.”

Carrollton Police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito told NBC News that officials became aware of the Snapchat videos on Saturday after social medial users started tagging the police department in posts featuring the clips.

DeVito told the outlet one of the videos was believed to have been taken at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, where a healthcare worker can be heard telling Maradiaga to wait for her test results at home.

A second video appears to show Maradiaga in a store.

DeVito said Maradiaga can be heard saying: “I’m here at Walmart about to infest every motherf—— because if I’m going down, all you motherf—— are going down.”

She said a third video showed Maradiaga coughing in a car, and a fourth showed the teen telling viewers: “If you want to get the coronavirus and f—— die, call me. I’ll meet you up and I will shorten your life.”

A Carrollton Police Department spokesperson told KXAS-TV that Maradiaga wasn’t home when officials visited her house on Sunday. Police said the teen’s family is cooperating.