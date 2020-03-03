LIVE UPDATES: Watch the results for all of Texas’ Senate and House primaries

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

In addition to the presidential primary, Texas voters will be casting ballots in the Democratic primary for US Senate and numerous US House primaries across the state.

While much of the attention will be focused on the Senate race, there are several competitive Democratic and Republican primaries in House seats across the state worth following.

Polls in Texas close at 7 p.m. local time and 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Texas Senate and House primary results:

Democratic primaries in Texas districts 1-36:

Republican primaries in Texas districts 1-36:

What’s at stake in the primaries?

In addition to the Democratic primary for US Senate, which will determine who will face off against GOP Sen. John Cornyn in November, there are several important Democratic and Republican primaries in House seats across the state.

In 2018, Democrats made significant headway in Texas, flipping two suburban congressional districts in the Dallas and Houston areas and on the Senate side, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke coming within three percentage points of defeating GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

While Texas is a long way from becoming a blue state, Democrats are hoping to keep it competitive. Over the past year, six Texas House Republicans announced their retirement in what some commentators dubbed a “Texodus,” including three districts that Democrats now hope to turn blue.

In Texas’ 11th district, a safe Republican seat that stretches from the Fort Worth exurbs west to Midland, there will be a competitive GOP primary to replace retiring Rep. Mike Conaway.

Rep. Kay Granger in Texas’ 12th district, located in the Fort Worth area, is facing a serious primary challenge from her right from Mayor Chris Putnam, who argues that Granger is too liberal and not loyal enough to Trump.

In Texas 13th district, one of the most Republican-leaning districts in the country located in the panhandle, the crowded GOP primary to replace retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry includes Trump’s former physician Dr. Ronny Jackson.

Texas’ 22nd congressional district in the Houston suburbs is a highly competitive open district with crowded Democratic and Republican primaries to replace retiring Rep. Pete Olson.

in the Houston suburbs is a highly competitive open district with crowded Democratic and Republican primaries to replace retiring Rep. Pete Olson. Democrats are also hoping to flip Texas’ 24th congressional district in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs, currently held by retiring Rep. Kenny Marchant. On Tuesday, several Democratic candidates are facing off to win the nomination.

in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs, currently held by retiring Rep. Kenny Marchant. On Tuesday, several Democratic candidates are facing off to win the nomination. In Texas’ 28th congressional district in South Texas, progressive immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros is mounting a primary challenge to conservative Rep. Henry Cuellar in a race that’s received national attention.

Texas is a runoff state, meaning that if no one candidate earns over 50% of the vote in a primary, the top two vote-getters will advance to a run-off election on May 26, 2020, to determine the nominee.

