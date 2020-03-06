People left thank you notes next to Elizabeth Warren’s photo at Harvard Law School where she was a tenured professor

caption Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren makes one of a series of local visits in Fairfield, Iowa, U.S. May 26, 2019. Picture taken May 26, 2019. source Reuters/Rachel Mummey

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts announced she was suspending her presidential campaign on Thursday after trailing in the primaries in 18 states.

People left thank-you notes around Warren’s framed photo on the wall of tenured professors at Harvard Law School, where she used to teach.

“An inspiration who deserved better than we could deliver,” one note read, adding “pinky promise” – a reference to Warren performing the gesture with young girls she met on the campaign trail promising to become the first female president.

Warren maintained a strong lead in polls throughout the race but fell short during the primaries, after progressive voters rallied behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and moderates threw their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Super Tuesday, the senator came in third in her home state of Massachusetts and fourth in Oklahoma, where she grew up. She announced the end of her presidential bid in a call to her campaign staff.

“We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together – what you have done – has made a lasting difference,” she said, citing a memo of the call. “It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters – and the changes will have ripples for years to come.”

Following the news that she was suspending her campaign, people began to leave post-it notes thanking the senator from Massachusetts for her “bravery and persistence” in her presidential run.

“One of the hardest parts of this is all those … little girls who are gonna have to wait four more years,” Warren told reporters in Boston after ending her campaign.

“You are better than all these fuckers.” pic.twitter.com/kbL9cmwmi2 — Ben O'Keefe (@benjaminokeefe) March 6, 2020

Warren entered the 2020 race with a dedication to greet every person who supported her campaign face-to-face – and spent hours on end to take selfies with folks at her rallies and fundraisers. As a former teacher and professor, she had a strong stance on education and had a plan – as she did with many other issues – to cancel student debt and improve childcare.

She was the last serious women candidate standing in the Democratic pool, after fellow women candidates Sen. Kristen Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and author Marianne Williamson had all exited the race.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is still campaigning, but has failed to qualify for recent debates, nor has she obtained a significant number of delegates in the primaries.