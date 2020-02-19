10 of the best companies for new parents, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Freddie Mac

caption In the US, 17% of workers had access to paid family leave in 2018. source Getty

Parental leave has been linked to a host of benefits for the entire family. Studies show that it helps to improve overall health of children and mothers, decreases infant mortality, and promotes higher worker morale and retention.

But the US remains the only developed country in the world that doesn’t offer mandated paid maternity leave.

That means it’s up to companies to decide if – and how – they’ll support their employees after they have children. In the US, 17% of workers had access to paid family leave in 2018.

A new study from UpSlide, a software company, ranked the best Fortune 100 companies for new parents to work for – based on employee reviews and company benefits.

Amazon, which offers 20 weeks of paid maternity leave, made it to the report’s top 10 companies. Keep reading to learn about nine other companies that prioritize the needs, wellness, and happiness of new parents.

10. Amazon

Amazon offers up to six paid weeks of paternity leave and 20 paid weeks for new moms. The company allows mothers to work part-time when they first return to work. Some employees, however, would like the online retailer to also cover backup childcare.

9. Cisco

Parental leave at Cisco, a technology and cybersecurity company, varies from country-to-country. Primary caregivers get at least 13 weeks of paid time off and supporting caregivers can take at least a month of paid time off. Grandparents can also take a few paid days off to spend time with a new grandchild.

8. Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble, a consumer-goods company, grants 16 weeks of paid maternity leave – for both birth and adoptive mothers. But both mothers and fathers have the option to take up to a year off, through a combination of both and unpaid leave.

7. Deere & Company

Deere & Company, an agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer, gives a month of paid leave to new mothers and fathers and also helps families with adoption-related expenses.

6. Capital One

At Capital One, birth mothers can take 18 weeks of paid maternity leave. After that, employees can gradually return to a full-time schedule by working half the amount of their regular hours during their first month back. Fathers, adoptive parents, foster parents and parents who have babies via surrogate get eight weeks off.

5. Microsoft

Microsoft gives birth mothers 20 paid weeks off after having a baby, and all other parents get 12 paid weeks of paid parental leave. Employees get discounts on childcare and help with preparing their children for the college application process.

4. Alphabet

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, offers up to 18 weeks of paid leave for new parents, a policy the company has had since 2007.

3. 3M Co.

3M Co., a tech and safety manufacturing company, gives all its employees 20 weeks off after having a baby, and workers are paid for 10 of them.

2. Merck & Co.

Merck & Co., one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the US, provides its employees with six weeks of paid time off after having a baby. The company will pay up to $25,000 for fees associated with adoption or surrogacy. Merck & Co. also offers personal health coaching, a registered nurse hotline, flexible work arrangements, and backup child care.

1. Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac, the government-backed loan and mortgage corporation, offers 12 weeks of paid time off to all parents. The company also provides up to $30,000 to help parents pay for adoption fees.

Breastfeeding mothers can take advantage of the company’s lactation support program, which includes lactation rooms, education classes, telephone support, and consultations before returning to work.