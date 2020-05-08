The 7 best teen sci-fi shows on Netflix

caption There are three seasons of “Stranger Things” available to stream on Netflix. source Netflix

There are hundreds of TV shows on Netflix, and finding the right one to watch can be difficult.

That’s why Insider has compiled guides for every type of TV show (and movie) you might feel like streaming.

Here, we’ve named the best teen sci-fi shows that you can stream on Netflix right now.

Keep reading to see our list of titles, which includes “Stranger Things,” “The 100,” and more.

It often feels good to lose yourself in the intrigue of a teen drama, or the futuristic worlds of science fiction stories. Luckily, there are plenty of shows on Netflix that cater to both genres.

Whether you decide to watch a current hit such as “Stranger Things,” or an underrated gem like “3%,” there are plenty of titles to choose from on the streaming service.

Keep reading to see the 7 best teen sci-fi shows you can stream on Netflix right now.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

Sophia Lillis plays a ’90s teenager with superpowers on “I Am Not Okay with This.”

caption “I Am Not Okay with This” is based on a comic book by Charles Forsman. source Netflix

Netflix description: “Angsty Syd navigates high school awkwardness, family drama and an unrequited crush on her best friend while trying to rein in her budding superpowers.”

Why you should watch it: On its surface, “I Am Not Okay with This” may seem like a retread of other nostalgic Netflix originals like “Stranger Things” and “Everything Sucks!,” since it follows a teen girl with burgeoning supernatural powers and takes place in the 20th century.

However, the show more than stands its own thanks to a streamlined runtime, a strong lead performance from Lillis as Syd, and a compassionate view of just how terribly awkward adolescence often is.

“The 100” blends science fiction and coming-of-age drama.

caption Eliza Taylor stars on “The 100.” source Shane Harvey/The CW

Netflix description: “A century after Earth was devastated by a nuclear apocalypse, 100 space station residents are sent to the planet to determine whether it’s habitable.”

Why you should watch it: “The 100” manages to combine heady young adult drama and political intrigue within an enthralling futuristic version of Earth that’s filled with surprises.

Although the later seasons of the show are debatable in quality, the first two seasons, in particular, are well worth a watch.

“Stranger Things” takes place in the ’80s and is one of Netflix’s most popular original series.

caption Maya Hawke and Joe Keery star on “Stranger Things.”

Netflix description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”

Why you should watch it: Apart from being one of Netflix’s most popular originals, the show perfectly evokes classic coming-of-age movies thanks to its charismatic teen leads.

It also has all the hallmarks of great ’80s sci-fi: a secretive small town, a ragtag group of outcasts, psychic powers, a government mystery, and an otherworldly monster.

On “The Innocents,” a teenage couple’s plans to run away together become complicated when one gains the ability to shape-shift.

caption Percelle Ascott and Sorcha Groundsell costar on “The Innocents.”

Netflix description: “Runaway teen lovers June and Harry find themselves swept up in a dangerous and confusing new world when June begins to display mysterious abilities.”

Why you should watch it: The Nordic series “The Innocents” manages to subvert young adult romance clichés by making June’s shape-shifting abilities truly unsettling to watch – she doesn’t yet have control over her ability, in which she transforms into her nearby victims and accidentally leaves them on the verge of death.

June and Harry’s relationship is earnest and sweet, but what makes the show fascinating is its ability to play with the common horror trope of a lead female character’s strange, awakening powers mirroring her own struggles with impending womanhood.

Everyone in an affluent community vanishes apart from the local teens on “The Society.”

caption Kathryn Newton leads the ensemble cast of “The Society.”

Netflix description: “When everyone else mysteriously vanishes from their wealthy town, the teen residents of West Ham must forge their own society to survive.”

Why you should watch it: “The Society” is an interesting contemporary riff on “Lord of the Flies,” balancing its fast-paced melodrama with a thoughtful investigation of what happens when teenagers are forced to grow up too fast.

Lead actress Kathryn Newton (who you may know her from”Big Little Lies” or 2019’s “Detective Pikachu”) shines as Allie, a girl who’s tasked with helping her peers survive on their own.

“3%” envisions a future where only 3% of the population escapes poverty.

caption “3%” is a Brazilian Netflix series. source Pedro Saad/Netflix

Netflix description: “In a future where the elite inhabit an island paradise far from the crowded slums, you get one chance to join the 3% saved from squalor.”

Why you should watch it: Yes, a dystopian story in which a handful of young people fight one another in hopes of ascending to a rare life of luxury sounds quite a lot like “The Maze Runner” or “The Hunger Games.”

Thankfully, “3%” (Netflix’s first original Brazilian series) is filled with enough constantly shifting alliances and compelling character arcs to stand on its own within the genre.

“The Rain” takes place in a world where a lethal downpour has wiped out most of the population.

caption “The Rain” is a post-apocalyptic Scandinavian series.

Netflix description: “Six years after a brutal virus wipes out most of Scandinavia’s population, two siblings join a band of young survivors seeking safety – and answers.”

Why you should watch it: “The Rain” begins as two Danish siblings emerge from a bunker, which has protected them from the virus (spread by, you guessed it, rain) that killed almost everyone around them.

They soon encounter more adolescent survivors as they search for their missing father, blending a high-stakes post-apocalyptic mission and teenage angst into a series that makes for compulsively watchable TV.