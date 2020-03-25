This $200,000 electric sports car comes with a holographic driving instructor and a giant tail fin for aerodynamics

caption Apex AP-0. source Apex

UK-based boutique carmaker Apex Motors unveiled its latest electric supercar, the AP-0 concept, earlier this month.

The concept car boasts a carbon-fiber body and wheels, a feet-forward driving position, and a bumper-shredding ground clearance of just 3.7 inches.

A beefy, 650-horsepower electric motor powers the rear wheels and sends the lightweight car to 62 mph in just 2.3 seconds, and the AP-0’s design is dominated by a giant tail fin that Apex says is a nod to the styling of Le Mans and Formula One racers.

Apex plans to begin manufacturing the production version of the car near the end of 2022, which may or may not differ drastically from this concept. It will go on sale for around $173,000 at current exchange rates.

A new all-electric or hybrid sports car seems to debut every week or two nowadays, meaning it’s increasingly harder to set new creations apart from the ever-growing pack. Thus, it’s only right for the ideas to get wilder by the day.

The Apex AP-0, a new, all-electric concept sports car from UK-based Apex Motors, lives up to that challenge – at least, as far as the looks department is concerned.

The AP-0 debuted earlier this month with all the necessary features of an electric supercar in 2020. It has a super-powerful electric motor, mind-bending acceleration, loads of carbon fiber, and a top speed that pushes 200 mph.

But all of that is relatively expected in that class of car these days. What makes the AP-0 stand out upon first glance is the massive fin running down the rear half of the car, which gives way to a busy criss-cross of taillights out back – a pairing so striking, it looks more fit for daydreams than the real world.

Looks aside, the AP-0 does offer up some impressive features, if they ever make their way into a production model. The car promises a feet-forward driving position – where the feet stretch out in front of the hips, as opposed to having them below the waist like in most passenger cars – a 650-horsepower, rear-wheel-drive layout, and an augmented-reality race instructor.

Take a look at the AP-0 below:

Apex Motors, a UK car company, unveiled its AP-0 concept EV at an event in London earlier this month. The odd-looking supercar packs racing-inspired technology, a powerful motor, and some design elements that can only be described as “unique.”

The AP-0 sports a carbon-fiber cabin, body, and wheels, making it incredibly light and stiff, with a claimed curb weight of just 2,645 pounds.

The AP-0 is slightly heavier than a 2020 Mazda Miata, but gets a high-performance electric motor that makes a rated 650 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque.

With cars, it’s important to think of them not just in terms of power, but in power-to-weight ratio. A 2,400-pound, 181-horsepower Mazda Miata has enough power to make it fun to drive, but the AP-0 is just barely heavier than that and has nearly four times the horsepower.

That electric motor powers the rear wheels only and sends the lightweight supercar to 62 mph in a blistering 2.3 seconds, Apex says.

Apex also promises a top speed of 190 mph and a range of 320 miles — you know, for all of those long road trips you’re taking in your super-stiff, carbon-fiber track car.

Plus, Apex has included lots of race-inspired elements to make the AP-0 even more hardcore.

For example, the AP-0 has race-car-style push-rod suspension, along with a minuscule 3.7 inches of ground clearance that Apex claims reduces drag and keeps the AP-0 firmly planted to the road.

The driver sits just seven inches above ground level and assumes a “feet-up driving position.” That means the pedals sit out in front of the driver, in a setup more reminiscent of a Formula One car than a passenger one.

Not to mention, Apex says the the AP-0 has a holographic augmented-reality display and an AR race instructor that helps drivers learn new racetracks.

But where the AP-0 sets itself apart is in its radical design and construction — on the car’s front, sides, and rear, there are bold air vents and diffusers aplenty.

And most obviously, the AP-0 includes a gigantic fin running down its rear that, according to Apex, is both aerodynamic and structural. Apex says the fin is a nod to the styling of Formula One and Le Mans race cars.

Apex says production on the AP-0 will start in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the car will have a starting price of roughly $173,000 at current exchange rates. In the scheme of things, that’s actually a relative bargain for a super-quick, full-carbon-fiber electric supercar.