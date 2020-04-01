caption Some 2020 comedies have been praised and others have been ripped apart. source Warner Bros, Paramount Pictures

Insider rounded up some of the best and worst comedies of the year so far, based on critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes.

Comedies like “Palm Springs” and “Come as You Are” earned high praise from critics across the board.

Other films, like the horror-comedy “Fantasy Island,” were ripped apart by critics.

2020 has brought a wide range of comedies, from animated family adventures to dramatic indie comedies.

Here are 10 of the best and 10 of the worst comedies of the year, so far.

Editor’s Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. A number of these films made a festival debut in 2018 or 2019, but were not widely released until 2020 so they are included on this list.

The rom-com “Palm Springs” is the highest-rated comedy of the year.

caption The film has been purchased by Hulu. source Lonely Island Classics

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Summary: While attending a wedding in Palm Springs, easygoing Nyles (Andy Samberg) and hesitant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) are drawn to each other during the festivities, as things go from weird to surreal.

Debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and bought by Neon and Hulu, “Palm Springs” wowed critics who felt like it added a much-needed breath of fresh air to the romantic-comedy genre.

“Emerges as the rarest of rare rom-coms: a rom-com with something meaningful to say that never ceases to engage or entertain,” Mel Valentin wrote for Screen Anarchy.

Critics called “Come as You Are” an independent comedy with genuine heart.

caption “Come as You Are” is a remake of a 2011 film. source Samuel Goldwyn Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: With the help of their driver Sam (Gabourey Sidibe), three men – Scotty (Grant Rosenmeyer), Matt (Hayden Szeto), and Mo (Ravi Patel) – travel to a Canadian brothel that caters to guests who have disabilities.

Many critics felt the characters at the heart of this tender remake that’s based on a true story to be endearing and fully realized.

“You might be genuinely moved, and even in tears by the end of Richard Wong’s imperfect yet gradually disarming dramedy,” wrote Roger Ebert critic Tomris Laffly.

“Banana Split” is a dramatic comedy about an unexpected female friendship.

caption Dylan Sprouse in “Banana Split.” source Vertical Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: After a ruthless breakup with her high-school sweetheart, Nick (Dylan Sprouse), April (Hannah Marks) finds an unconventional way to move on by striking up a heartfelt friendship with his new girlfriend Clara (Liana Liberato).

“Banana Split” earned a wave of positive reviews from critics, who fell in love with the simplicity of April and Clara’s relationship.

“Bolstered by a thoughtful script and beautifully authentic performances, ‘Banana Split’ provides a fresh take on the coming-of-age romantic comedy,” Hannah Hoolihan wrote for Screen Rant.

The independent comedy “The Climb” is a clever take on toxic masculinity.

caption “The Climb” is about male friendships. source Sony Pictures Classics

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: Kyle (Kyle Marvin) and Mike (Michael Angelo Covino) are best friends whose relationship is tested when Mike reveals that he slept with Kyle’s fiancée.

Critics were charmed by the friendship at the heart of the movie and they also appreciated the film’s intelligent script and direction.

“‘The Climb’ is one of those comedies that feels so effortless, like a natural progression of events, that it’s easy to overlook how much intelligence and craft that went into it,” Sean P. Means wrote for the Movie Cricket.

The film made a festival debut in 2019.

The animated comedy “Onward” looks into familial love and grief.

caption “Onward” is a Pixar film. source Disney/Pixar

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Summary: In a mystical realm where magic has fallen by the wayside, two brothers (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) go on a road trip to recover a bit of magic and bring their father back to life for a single day.

Although Pixar’s method of wringing hearts and producing tears has begun to feel a tad formulaic, critics fell in love with “Onward’s” mystical plot and family-focused story.

“Pixar specializes in grounding storybook worlds in real-world-problems, and this one does so with a sprinkle of pixie dust and a dash of realism,” Asher Luberto wrote for LA Weekly.

The newest adaptation of “Emma” was called clever and delightful.

caption Anna Taylor-Joy in “Emma.” source Focus Features

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: In this dramatic comedy adapted from a novel by Jane Austen, Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) uses her social position and wit to influence her friends and neighbors.

Critics pointed to Taylor-Joy’s central performance and Autumn de Wilde’s colorful direction as the film’s highlights.

“It takes a while for ‘Emma’ to find its groove but once it gets there it’s a delight,” Adam Graham wrote for Detroit News. “The source material is too good to disappoint.”

“Big Time Adolescence” is a dramatic comedy about growing up.

caption Pete Davidson in “Big Time Adolescence.” source NEON Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Summary: Reuben (Jon Cryer) grows concerned when his sweet and unassuming 16-year-old son Mo (Griffin Gluck) is seemingly led astray by his best friend Zeke (Pete Davidson), a party-driven school dropout.

Although some critics called it imperfect and flawed, “Big Time Adolescence” was widely found to be an earnest and humorous coming-of-age movie.

“This is a sweet and touching movie that makes perfect use of Pete Davidson and is far smarter than you might assume it to be,” Robert Levin wrote for Newsday.

The film made a festival debut in 2019.

“Birds of Prey” injected some fun and female empowerment into the superhero genre.

caption Margot Robbie in “Birds of Prey.” source Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Summary: Following a nasty breakup with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and a ragtag group of female vigilantes face off against Gotham’s latest big villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor).

A mix of humor, action, and engaging female characters, critics had a lot to praise when it came to “Birds of Prey.”

“Director Cathy Yan and producer/star [Margot] Robbie have brought something fresh, and uniquely feminist to DC’s cinematic universe, creating a chaotic yet zesty comics-style spectacle that’s exactly the killer escape at the movies it intends to be,” Lina Lecaro wrote in her review for LA Weekly.

The action-comedy “Bad Boys for Life” brought redemption back to the series.

caption Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in “Bad Boys for Life.” source Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

Summary: In “Bad Boys for Life,” detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) return to take on a gang in the streets of Miami.

The “Bad Boys” action-comedy series had lost some momentum through the years, but this installment was welcomed by critics as a solid sequel and fun romp.

“Especially for a franchise, being spread this far … this is such a good version, exactly what you’re supposed to do, while acknowledging the time passing and taking it in a different direction,” Justin Brown wrote for Medium Popcorn.

“Buffaloed” was a slightly messy, but engaging, crime comedy.

caption Zoey Deutch in “Buffaloed.” source Magnolia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Summary: When Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) is accepted into an Ivy League institution, she realizes she’ll have to get crafty and possibly dabble in light crime in order to pay off the school’s high tuition.

Critics called “Buffaloed” a messy but effective blue-collar comedy that’s saving graces rested on Deutch’s acting and Tanya Wexler’s directorial style.

“[I]t’s hard to begrudge ‘Buffaloed’ too much; this is a fast, fun watch that succeeds largely on the charms of its star and the able hands of its director,” Kimber Myers wrote for Los Angeles Times.

The film made a festival debut in 2019.

Although critics mostly enjoyed it, “The Gentlemen” didn’t score high enough to make it in the top 10 on this list.

caption Matthew McConaughey in “The Gentlemen.” source STXfilms

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Summary: When Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) tries to cash out his massive marijuana empire in London, his decision triggers a series of high-stakes plots involving bribery and deception.

Although it didn’t win every critic over, “The Gentlemen” was called an action-packed ride and a return to form for director Guy Ritchie.

“‘The Gentlemen’ is a top-notch entertainment,” Mikel Zorrilla wrote for Espinof.

Some critics were divided by the dark comedy “Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss.”

caption Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss” received mixed reviews. source Marvista Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Summary: LA-based couple Claire (Kate Micucci) and Paul (Sam Huntington) find their home overrun by cultists who want to follow in the footsteps of their leader who had sacrificed himself in the couple’s bathroom.

Critics were divided over “Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss,” with some saying it was too outlandish for its own good, and others enjoying its pitch-black humor.

“The key to happiness might not be found in a dirty old bathtub in Los Angeles, but ‘Seven Stages’ is still guaranteed to put a smile on your face,” Jamie Righetti wrote for Indie Wire.

The film made a festival debut in 2018.

“Olympic Dreams” is a dramatic comedy that some critics said missed the mark.

caption “Olympic Dreams” is an indie film. source IFC Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Summary: As they attend the Winter Olympics, cross-country skier Penelope (Alexi Pappas) and volunteer dentist Ezra (Nick Kroll) fall for each other as they step outside of their comfort zones.

Critics found the cast of “Olympic Dreams” endearing but felt like the improvised style of the film led to a scattered plot.

“‘Olympic Dreams’ is a wispy, quasi-romantic dramedy whose affecting moments are eclipsed by its overly random, sometimes awkwardly played and constructed narrative,” Gary Goldstein wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

The film made a festival debut in 2019.

Despite having a game cast, “Sonic the Hedgehog” was too simple for some.

caption Sonic was voiced by Ben Schwartz. source Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

Summary: Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) join forces to stop Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from global domination.

It’s hard for a video-game adaptation to earn high marks from critics and “Sonic” was no exception, with some enjoying the energetic cast and others feeling like it fell flat.

“The adventure that ensues may not be a cinematic masterpiece but it is still a whole lot of fun,” Sameen Amer wrote for The News International.

The action-comedy “Guns Akimbo” was too turbulent for some reviewers.

caption Daniel Radcliffe in “Guns Akimbo.” source Saban Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Summary: Video-game developer Miles (Daniel Radcliffe) wakes up one day with guns attached to his hands, suddenly dropped into a real-life video game with deadly consequences.

Soaked with gore and violence, “Guns Akimbo” proved to be too loud and messy for most critics.

“A satire of over-amped gamer culture that is itself too over-amped to be much fun,” wrote New York Times critic Ben Kenigsberg.

The film made a festival debut in 2019.

Critics called “My Spy” a nonsensical action-comedy.

caption “My Spy” was called silly by some critics. source STXfilms

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

Summary: Expert CIA operative JJ (Dave Bautista) is sent undercover to surveil 9-year-old Sophie (Chloe Coleman) and her family, until the precocious kid blows his cover.

“My Spy” was a critical misfire, with reviews pointing to an incoherent plot and silly script as its missteps.

“Bautista is amiable company, although he seems bemused at having to take dodgeballs to the face this early in his movie career, and perhaps by the mixed messaging,” wrote Mike McCahill for The Guardian.

Critics didn’t fall in love with the romantic comedy “Hooking Up.”

caption Brittany Snow in “Hooking Up.” source Saban Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Summary: Sex columnist Darla (Brittany Snow) meets Bailey (Sam Richardson) right after he’s given a cancer diagnosis. Together, they go on a road trip across the country as they look to help each other out, and fall for each other in the process.

With cheap humor and surface-level characters, “Hooking Up” failed to earn much love from critics.

“You wouldn’t think that sex addiction and testicular cancer are topics that could be mined for any but the cheapest of laughs,” Frank Scheck wrote for the Hollywood Reporter. “And ‘Hooking Up’ would prove you right.”

For most critics, “Like a Boss” was a joyless endeavor.

caption Salma Hayek in “Like a Boss.” source Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Summary: Lifelong friends Mia (Tiffany Haddish) and Mel (Rose Byrne) find their relationship put to the ultimate test when their small-scale cosmetic company falls under the control of Claire Luna (Salma Hayek), who makes major changes.

Although the film had star power and a well-intentioned message, it fell flat for most critics.

“There’s nothing wrong with the cast of this glossy comedy,” Ed Potton wrote for The Times. “Yet even this hugely likeable trio can’t save a film that strives for subversive laughs and sisterly inspiration and falls short on both counts.”

The family comedy “Dolittle” failed to inspire a sense of adventure.

caption “Dolittle” is a remake. source Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Summary: In the adventure-comedy remake “Dolittle,” Dr. Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) sets sail on a quest to find a magical cure for a dying queen, with a menagerie of animals helping him along.

Downey Jr. has undeniable talent, but critics felt like the film did him a disservice with a slow plot and dumbed-down script.

“Of course, it’s just a children’s film,” Noah Berlatsky wrote for the Chicago Reader. “But silly plots often are silly because they’re taking the cultural path of least resistance.”

The horror-comedy “Fantasy Island” was ripped apart by critics.

caption Lucy Hale in “Fantasy Island.” source Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Summary: While hosting an elite island excursion, the elusive Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes his guests’ wildest dreams come true in increasingly horrific ways.

A remake of a television show from the late 1970s and early 1980s, “Fantasy Island” didn’t need to be unearthed and reimagined – especially when the end result was so lacking, according to critics.

“One question remains unsolved when the credits roll: who on earth is this film for?” asked The Guardian critic Benjamin Lee.

