Having your own set of hair clippers allows you to cut your own hair, go longer between professional cuts, and keep your look clean and sharp.

Our top pick, the Wahl Cordless Magic Clip Clippers were recommended to us by a professional barber. They are professional-grade, come with all the accessories you need, and are cordless for easy maneuverability.

If you have short hair, getting regular haircuts is a necessary evil to maintain your look. I keep my hair closely cropped on the sides, letting my curls on the top of my head have a little more length. As my hair grows out and starts to curl, I find myself itching for a trim. I visit my barber every four to six weeks or so, but the cost of haircuts can stack up quickly.

I’ve been considering investing in a set of clippers to trim the sides of my hair that I keep shortest, so that I can go a bit longer between professional haircuts. I spoke with Sydney Shlakman, a barber at Hairrari Salon in New York City, about their preferred tools, and they recommended some of the clippers in this guide including our best overall pick.

Shlakman also said to look for clippers that come with accessories like blade guards so you can easily control the length of your cut. They also suggested investing in a cordless clipper, especially if you plan on cutting your own hair. This will give you a better range of motion so you can make long, complete strokes for an even cut.

If you regularly cut your own hair, want to give yourself a quick trim to cut down on the cost of getting professional haircuts, or you just want to clean up your edges or facial hair, add one of these best hair clippers to your grooming arsenal.

The best hair clippers overall

Wahl Cordless Magic Clip Clippers are used by professional barbers, but they’re simple enough to use at home and come with all the accessories you’ll need for a great haircut.

The Wahl Cordless Magic Clip Clippers are the clippers my barber has been using for years and were the tool they recommended for those looking to give themselves or their loved ones quality haircuts at home.

One of the biggest upsides to the Wahl is that it’s cordless, which is a huge benefit if you’re cutting your own hair. You won’t have to worry about the cord getting tangled up or limiting your mobility of the length of your cut strokes. The battery will last for 90 minutes of continuous cutting – plenty long enough to get through multiple full haircuts. But if the battery does die mid-cut, you can simply plug the adapter in and continue cutting at full power.

The clippers are sturdily built and equipped with what’s called a stagger-tooth crunch blade – technology developed by Wahl to cut hair more quickly and effectively. The blade is also formulated to handle all textures of hair, including coarser hair that other clippers may have trouble cutting efficiently. It does give a bit of a more textured cut than a standard blade, though.

The Wahl Magic Clip Clippers come with all the accessories you’ll need to ensure you can get the style of cut you’re after including eight attachment combs of different sizes – from a zero to an eight – so you can precisely control the length of your hair.

Because my barber uses these clippers, I’m well versed in the type of haircut they give, and I can say with confidence that they’ve never felt hot to the touch or tugged at my hair at all, and thankfully I’ve never been cut.

Pros: Cordless, comes with attachment combs, good for all hair textures

Cons: More high-end than some will need for at-home use

The best for detailing

If you’re looking to straighten up your edges, the Andis Go Professional Outliner II Trimmer is a barber-recommended tool that will clean up your haircut.

Giving yourself a shape-up or cleaning up the edges of your haircut is a difficult endeavor. It requires intense concentration, a steady hand, and some serious flexibility if you’re planning to do the back yourself. We recommend enlisting the help of a trusted friend or family member to clean up the hard-to-reach places.

But if you want to keep your edges looking clean, invest in the best tool for the job. Both my barber and Senior Guides Editor Les Shu’s barber recommended Andis clippers – which has been manufacturing barber tools since the 1920s – and the brand’s Outliner II is the best tool for detail work. If you’re at all on the fence about taking clippers to your own hair, Shu’s barber, K.C. Ellis, has some helpful advice. If you remain undaunted, you’ll want a detailer to clean up any shaggy edges.

This trimmer doesn’t come with blade guards, so any cuts you’ll make with the Outliner II will cut hair right down to the skin. If you’re looking to give yourself a full haircut, this isn’t the right tool, unless you’re going for a full buzz. The blade is made of carbon-steel and the motor runs at a whopping 7,200 strokes per minute for an incredibly close and consistent cut.

This tool is corded, so you’ll have to contend with making sure the cord doesn’t get in the way of your line of sight, but since you’ll be making much shorter strokes and smaller movements with this edger, it’s not a dealbreaker.

Pros: Delivers precise cuts, trims hair to the skin

Cons: Not for full haircuts, has a cord

The best budget hair clippers

The Remington Virtually Indestructible Barbershop Clipper Kit comes with eight comb attachments, blade oil, and even a beard brush and styling comb to well-equip you to give yourself a great haircut at home.

Those wanting to keep their haircut costs low might be looking into investing in a set of clippers that will keep them clean and presentable so they can go longer between haircuts. Money savvy groomers might also want to keep the cost of their haircutting tools low. The Remington Virtually Indestructible Clipper Kit comes with everything you need to give yourself a great haircut, plus a few bonus styling items.

In addition to the clipper itself, you’ll get nine comb guards from lengths of zero to eight, so you can achieve the length you desire. You’ll also get a styling comb and a beard brush to clean up your look once you’ve finished your cut. Most uniquely, this kit also comes with blade oil to ensure your clippers keep running smoothly.

After a certain number of cuts, the blade on your clippers can become clogged with hair which may lead to the blade skipping, missing fine hairs, or making louder than usual humming noises. Some may think it’s the fault of the motor or just a poorly performing clipper, but a lot of these problems can be solved by regularly oiling the blade, ensuring it’s clean and running smoothly.

Best of all, the entire 15-piece Remington kit is incredibly affordable – it costs less than the professional haircut I get regularly. Wirecutter tested the Remington Virtually Indestructable and named it their runner-up pick for its small size, quiet motor, and rubberized grip which is good for those cutting their own hair.

Pros: Affordable, comes with many accessories

Cons: Has a cord, may not be powerful enough for coarser hair

The best for buzz cuts

The Remington Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit has a stout handle for increased control, a curved blade to contour to your head, and comes with five different comb guards in lengths of zero to five.

If you want the independence of cutting your own hair, the Remington Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit is engineered to let you do just that. It’s designed to be gripped with one hand, so it’s stouter than a traditional set of clippers, allowing you to maintain better control as you guide the clippers over your head. The blade is slightly curved, so it contours to your head, and it’s much wider than traditional clippers, taking fewer strokes to complete your cut.

These clippers are designed for those who want an even cut over their whole head, so if your style is something more complex than simply shaving your hair to one uniform length, you’ll be better off with a more traditional set of clippers.

For those who want to maintain a close crop and don’t want to run to the barber every two weeks, these clippers allow you to make quick work of your haircut. They’re fully cordless, running on a lithium battery that will run for 40 minutes of continuous cutting. They’re also fully waterproof, so you can cut your hair in the shower to avoid cleaning up the thousands of tiny hairs that are the inevitable byproduct of a buzzcut.

Pros: Easy to maneuver when cutting your own hair, waterproof, cordless

Cons: Only good for a uniform buzzcut, can’t handle more complex styles, battery may not hold a charge after several months of use

The best for beard trimming

The Philips Norelco Series 3000 Multigroom can handle a full face of hair, no matter its texture, and it comes with a series of blade guards and accessories that make it a great buy at a low price.

If you’re less worried about the hair on your head than the hair on your face, you’ll want to invest in a good trimmer. But you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a great one.

Insider Reviews Guides Editor has been using Phillips Norelco beard trimmers for nearly a decade, and he admits that he originally bought one because of its low price, but has stayed loyal to the brand for its great performance. He writes, “What I like about the Multigroom 3000 is the high-quality steel blades and contoured shape that allows for a comfortable hold. Be careful: The blades are sharp, so make sure you use a guard or exercise care. The rechargeable battery is rated for 60 minutes of continuous use, but as someone who only needs to trim his facial hair every other week, I find these trimmers to have enough standby power.”

Though the blade pops off for a quick rinse under the sink, the rest of the machine can be difficult to clean as it’s not waterproof. But it’s fully cordless, holds a charge for 60 minutes of continuous run time, and delivers consistent trims and shaves.

It comes with three beard trimming guards of different lengths, a stubble guard, and even nose and ear hair trimming attachments. It also comes with three hair trimming guards if you want to use it on your head hair, but the motor may not be powerful enough for a consistent cut.

Pros: Cordless, affordable, comes with many accessories, built to last

Cons: Motor will eventually die