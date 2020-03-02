21 Netflix originals everyone should watch in their lifetime, according to critics

caption Many of Netflix’s original series and films have received praise from critics. source Netflix

Netflix has many original series and films that critics can’t get enough of.

Some of the highest-rated Netflix original series include “When They See Us,” “Orange Is the New Black,” and “Mindhunter.”

Must-see Netflix original films include “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018), “Beasts of No Nation” (2015), and “Marriage Story” (2019).

According to critics, Netflix has many original movies and TV shows that shouldn’t be missed.

Here are 21 Netflix originals that everyone should watch in their lifetime, based on critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Some films had a small limited theatrical release prior to being released on Netflix, but were distributed by Netflix, so we’re including them here.

“Orange Is the New Black” is a fan-favorite Netflix original.

caption “Orange Is the New Black” ran for seven seasons. source Netflix

Critic score: 90%

Based on the book of the same name, “Orange Is the New Black” is based on the true story of Piper Chapman, a public-relations executive who is sent to a minimum-security prison for her past crimes.

The show follows Piper as she adjusts to life in prison and encounters a number of eccentric characters, including her ex-girlfriend who helped get Piper involved in a life of crime.

The series aired in 2013 and ran for seven seasons.

“Gerald’s Game” (2017) is a horror film that has been praised for its haunting thrills.

caption Carla Gugino in “Gerald’s Game.” source Intrepid Pictures

Critic score: 91%

Adapted from Stephen King’s novel of the same name, “Gerald’s Game” is a horror-thriller film that will have fans questioning what is real and what isn’t.

In it, a woman (Carla Gugino) and her husband hope to have a sexy night together by playing with handcuffs, but disaster strikes when the husband suddenly dies.

Stuck handcuffed to the bed with no way to escape, the wife begins to see and hear terrifying things.

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (2019) is beloved by fans and critics who enjoyed “Breaking Bad.”

caption Aaron Paul in “El Camino.” source Netflix/AMC

Critic score: 91%

An epilogue to the popular AMC crime drama, “Breaking Bad,” “El Camino” is Vince Gilligan’s final ode to fan-favorite Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), and it picks up where the original series left off.

“Glow” is a comedy-drama that caught the attention of critics.

caption Some characters are based on real-life women. source Netflix

Critic score: 92%

“Glow” follows the journey of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an unemployed actress in 1980s Los Angeles who seeks to profit and become a star by joining the ostentatious world of women’s wrestling.

The comedy series aired in 2017 and has three seasons so far.

“Beasts of No Nation” (2015) is a drama that impressed viewers.

caption “Beasts of No Nation” is a war drama. source Netflix

Critic score: 92%

Writer-director Cary Fukunaga’s “Beasts of No Nation” is a gripping drama that follows a young orphan (Abraham Attah) as he is trained by a warlord (Idris Elba) to become a part of a group of soldiers who are fighting during an African civil war.

“Stranger Things” is a horrifying sci-fi series that is a hit with viewers of many ages.

caption “Stranger Things” is on its fourth season. source Netflix

Critic score: 93%

Set in the 1980s, “Stranger Things” is a sci-fi series that begins with the sudden and mysterious disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp).

With the help of a new friend with supernatural powers, a group of kids tries to track down Will and they soon find that their hometown Hawkins, Indiana, is not as simple nor as boring as it seems.

The show was an immediate hit when it debuted in 2016. It currently has three seasons, with a fourth airing soon.

“The Haunting of Hill House” is a supernatural anthology series that’s left viewers terrified.

caption “The Haunting of Hill House” is based on a book. source Netflix

Critic score: 93%

Based on the book of the same name, “The Haunting of Hill House” is a horror anthology series filled with familial tension, hidden secrets, and terrifying moments.

The series, which premiered in 2018, follows the Crane family as they attempt to mend relationships and better understand one another. The journey takes them through haunting memories of their childhood home and forces them to face the figurative and literal ghosts of their past.

The show currently only has one season on Netflix, and season two is set to debut soon.

“BoJack Horseman” has a few seasons that earned perfect scores from critics.

caption It ran for six seasons. source Netflix

Critic Score: 93%

The animated series follows BoJack (voiced by Will Arnett), a horse who is also a failed sitcom star, as he tries to overcome his many issues in order to make a comeback.

“BoJack Horseman” aired in 2014 and ran for six highly rated seasons.

“Klaus” (2019) is a holiday film that critics say could become a classic.

caption “Klaus” impressed critics with its visuals. source Netflix

Critic score: 94%

A unique origin story about Santa Claus, “Klaus” follows a down-on-his-luck postal-academy student named Jesper (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) who is sent to the Arctic Circle to man the post office of a feuding town.

After meeting Klaus (voiced by J.K. Simmons), a quiet carpenter who has a ton of handmade wooden toys, Jesper hatches a plan to deliver toys in exchange for letters, and the traditions of Christmas are created out of an unlikely friendship.

“Roma” (2018) is an intense drama that earned rave reviews.

caption The film is set in the 1970s. source Netflix

Critic score: 95%

“Roma” tells the story of a young woman named Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) who works as a maid for a middle-class family in Mexico City. The film documents the reality of social hierarchy, domestic hardship, and political strife in the 1970s.

“Marriage Story” (2019) is an Oscar-nominated drama that most critics believe is worthy of The Academy’s praise.

caption Adam Driver in “Marriage Story.” source Netflix

Critic score: 95%

In “Marriage Story,” a theater director (Adam Driver) and his actress wife (Scarlett Johansson) find themselves caught in a devastating divorce.

The film follows their journey from a seemingly happily married couple to two single people trying to navigate living bi-coastal while going through ugly divorce proceedings and a spiteful custody battle.

“Dear White People” is a comedy series that critics love.

caption The show “Dear White People” is based on a 2014 film. source Netflix

Critic score: 95%

Based on the acclaimed 2014 film of the same name, “Dear White People” is a comedy series that takes a satirical approach to the story of a group of Winchester University students of color as they attend a predominantly white school and mature in a world filled with social, cultural, and political issues.

The series debuted in 2017 and currently has three seasons.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” is a drama series that’s based on popular books.

caption Neil Patrick Harris on “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” source Netflix

Critic score: 96%

Based on the acclaimed book series of the same name, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” follows three orphans who are given to an evil guardian named Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris).

Olaf is out to get the kids’ inheritance and, as a result, the children must foil his various plans and try to discover the secret behind their parents’ mysterious deaths.

The series premiered in 2017 and ran for three seasons.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is a comedy series that ran for three seasons.

caption The show aired in 2015. source Eric Liebowitz / Netflix

Critic score: 96%

This comedy series stars Ellie Kemper as Kimmy Schmidt, an upbeat woman who starts a new life in New York City after being rescued from an underground cult.

The show aired in 2015 and lasted for three seasons.

“When They See Us” is a gripping drama based on a true story.

caption “When They See Us” is a limited series. source Netflix

Critic score: 96%

“When They See Us” is a powerful dramatic limited series by Ava DuVernay which documents the true story of the Exonerated Five (formerly called the Central Park Five), a group of five men who were arrested, charged, and imprisoned for a crime they didn’t commit.

The limited series was released in 2019 and it details a range of events, from the night the teenagers were questioned to their settlement with the city of New York in 2014.

“The Irishman” (2019) is an epic drama film that critics approved of.

caption Al Pacino in “The Irishman.” source Netflix

Critic score: 96%

Based on Charles Brandt’s 2004 nonfiction book “I Heard You Paint Houses,” “The Irishman” is an American crime epic that’s directed by Martin Scorsese.

Starring Robert De Niro, the film tells the story of Frank Sheeran, a truck driver who gets involved with a powerful Pennsylvania crime family and soon becomes one of the mob’s top hitmen.

The film spans many decades as an older Frank recalls his mob-related experiences.

“Mindhunter” is a crime drama that’s impressed critics.

caption “Mindhunter” is inspired by some real-life criminals. source Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Critic score: 97%

“Mindhunter” is a crime drama set in the late 1970s and early 1980s that follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they interview and psychologically profile serial killers.

The series premiered in 2017 and currently has two seasons.

“Mudbound” (2017) is a drama movie that blew critics away.

caption It’s a period drama. source Netflix

Critic score: 97%

“Mudbound” is set in the rural American South during World War II. In the film, two families are pitted against each other due to an unjust societal hierarchy – but they must rely on one another due to their shared farmland.

When loved ones from both families return from war and form an unlikely friendship, the families must face the brutal, prejudiced reality of the time and place in which they live.

“Russian Doll” has one season so far, and critics already love it.

caption Natasha Lyonne on “Russian Doll.” source Netflix

Critic score: 97%

The comedy-drama follows a New York woman named Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) to a party at which she is the guest of honor. Mysteriously, Nadia finds herself caught in an inescapable loop that results in her reliving the party over and over again and dying at the end of each night.

“Russian Doll” is premiered in 2019 and currently has one season.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018) is a romantic comedy that critics and fans loved.

caption Lana Condor as Lara Jean. source Netflix

Critic score: 97%

For years, teenager Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) has been writing romantic letters to every boy she’s ever loved. One day, the letters are mysteriously mailed to each of the boys and Lara Jean is faced with a love life that has suddenly spiraled out of control.

The comedy is based on a teen romance book of the same name, and it has one sequel so far.

“Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé” (2019) is a concert film that fans and critics loved.

caption Beyoncé performing at Coachella in 2018. source Netflix

Critic Score: 98%

Written, directed, and executive-produced by Beyoncé herself, “Homecoming” is an intimate look at the musician’s legendary 2018 Coachella performance, which was heralded for its representation of historically black colleges and universities.

The film features never-before-seen footage and personal interviews detailing the meaningful journey Beyoncé took to turn her powerful concept into a significant cultural moment.

