The 15 US cities where the typical house is the oldest

- source
- jejim/Shutterstock
- A recent study by the home buyer site, Sundae, found the US cities with the oldest typical house age.
- Sundae analyzed public tax assessor records and real estate listing data for residential houses in the largest 660 markets.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Historic homes are often considered a treasure. But figuring out where they’re located can be a difficult task for homebuyers.
A recent study by the home buyer site, Sundae, found the US cities with the oldest homes. Although the US is less than 300 years old, Sundae found that the homes in some cities boast median ages that date back nearly a century.
To find the median year of home construction and the median overall age of the homes in each city, Sundae analyzed public tax assessor records and real estate listing data for residential houses in the largest 660 markets. Note that Sundae considers Brooklyn and Jamaica within New York City as separate cities because of their large populations and significant statistical sample size.
Keep reading for a look at the 15 US cities with the oldest homes, ranked from lowest to highest median year of of home construction.
T14. The median year of home construction in Los Angeles, California, was 1940.
- source
- Shutterstock
Number of houses: 398,810
Median home value: $723,783
T14. The median year of home construction in Worcester, Massachusetts, was 1940.
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Number of houses: 43,645
Median home value: $260,626
T11. The median year of home construction in Jamaica, New York, was 1939.
- source
- littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock
Number of houses: 40,626
Median home value: $488,173
T11. The median year of home construction in Detroit, Michigan, was 1939.
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Number of houses: 282,541
Median home value: $35,527
T11. The median year of home construction in Washington, DC, was 1939.
- source
- Photographer is my life./Getty Images
Number of houses: 182,342
Median home value: $636,372
10. The median year of home construction in San Francisco, California, was 1937.
- source
- Shutterstock
Number of houses: 196,336
Median home value: $1,392,859
9. The median year of home construction in Oakland, California, was 1935.
- source
- Getty Images/Adam Armstead / EyeEm
Number of houses: 95,387
Median home value: $765,350
T6. The median year of home construction in Providence, Rhode Island, was 1930.
- source
- Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Number of houses: 36,551
Median home value: $241,162
T6. The median year of home construction in Quincy, Massachusetts, was 1930.
- source
- Wangkun Jia/Shutterstock
Number of houses: 26,057
Median home value: $503,199
T6. The median year of home construction in Brooklyn, New York, was 1930.
- source
- Shutterstock
Number of houses: 369,025
Median home value: $667, 280
5. The median year of home construction in Baltimore, Maryland, was 1926.
- source
- Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Number of houses: 207,779
Median home value: $149,959
T3. The median year of home construction in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was 1925.
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Number of houses: 534,190
Median home value: $184,555
T3. The median year of home construction in Berkeley, California, was 1925.
- source
- BondRocketImages/Shutterstock
Number of houses: 27,719
Median home value: $1,270,426
2. The median year of home construction in Newark, New Jersey, was 1922.
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Number of houses: 33,002
Median home value: $281,694
1. The median year of home construction in Boston, Massachusetts, was 1910.
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Number of houses: 47,942
Median home value: $631,997