The 15 US cities where the typical house is the oldest

Historic homes are often considered a treasure. But figuring out where they’re located can be a difficult task for homebuyers.

A recent study by the home buyer site, Sundae, found the US cities with the oldest homes. Although the US is less than 300 years old, Sundae found that the homes in some cities boast median ages that date back nearly a century.

To find the median year of home construction and the median overall age of the homes in each city, Sundae analyzed public tax assessor records and real estate listing data for residential houses in the largest 660 markets. Note that Sundae considers Brooklyn and Jamaica within New York City as separate cities because of their large populations and significant statistical sample size.

Keep reading for a look at the 15 US cities with the oldest homes, ranked from lowest to highest median year of of home construction.

T14. The median year of home construction in Los Angeles, California, was 1940.

Number of houses: 398,810

Median home value: $723,783

T14. The median year of home construction in Worcester, Massachusetts, was 1940.

Number of houses: 43,645

Median home value: $260,626

T11. The median year of home construction in Jamaica, New York, was 1939.

Number of houses: 40,626

Median home value: $488,173

T11. The median year of home construction in Detroit, Michigan, was 1939.

Number of houses: 282,541

Median home value: $35,527

T11. The median year of home construction in Washington, DC, was 1939.

Number of houses: 182,342

Median home value: $636,372

10. The median year of home construction in San Francisco, California, was 1937.

Number of houses: 196,336

Median home value: $1,392,859

9. The median year of home construction in Oakland, California, was 1935.

Number of houses: 95,387

Median home value: $765,350

T6. The median year of home construction in Providence, Rhode Island, was 1930.

Number of houses: 36,551

Median home value: $241,162

T6. The median year of home construction in Quincy, Massachusetts, was 1930.

Number of houses: 26,057

Median home value: $503,199

T6. The median year of home construction in Brooklyn, New York, was 1930.

Number of houses: 369,025

Median home value: $667, 280

5. The median year of home construction in Baltimore, Maryland, was 1926.

Houses in Baltimore, Maryland.

Number of houses: 207,779

Number of houses: 207,779

Median home value: $149,959

T3. The median year of home construction in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was 1925.

Number of houses: 534,190

Median home value: $184,555

T3. The median year of home construction in Berkeley, California, was 1925.

Number of houses: 27,719

Median home value: $1,270,426

2. The median year of home construction in Newark, New Jersey, was 1922.

Number of houses: 33,002

Median home value: $281,694

1. The median year of home construction in Boston, Massachusetts, was 1910.

Number of houses: 47,942

Median home value: $631,997