Here’s the cast of The CW’s ‘Katy Keene’ and where you might recognize them from

caption From left: Ashleigh Murray, Lucy Hale, Julia Chan, and Jonny Beauchamp on “Katy Keene.” source The CW

“Katy Keene” is the latest “Riverdale” spin-off to be created.

The show centers on Katy Keene (played by Lucy Hale) and her three friends trying to make their dreams a reality in New York City.

Hale is best known for playing Aria Montgomery on Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” and Ashleigh Murray is most recognized for her role as Josie McCoy on “Riverdale,” which she reprises for “Katy Keene.”

“Katy Keene” is the latest “Riverdale” spin-off in the Archie Comics universe, but don’t expect it to be dark and gory.

Set approximately five years into the future of “Riverdale,” “Katy Keene” takes place in New York City and was developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacaca – the same person who brought “Riverdale” to The CW and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” to Netflix.

“Katy Keene” follows the titular character (played by Lucy Hale) and her three friends, including a familiar face from “Riverdale,” in pursuit of their dreams in the big city.

Ahead of “Katy Keene’s” premiere on The CW on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, get to know the cast, who they’re playing, and where you might recognize the stars from.

Lucy Hale stars as Katy Keene, but she’s best known for playing Aria Montgomery on “Pretty Little Liars.”

caption Lucy Hale as Katy Keene on season one, episode one of “Katy Keene.” source Barbara Nitke/The CW

“PLL” premiered on Freeform (then known as ABC Family) in 2010 and lasted for seven seasons. Since the show ended, Hale has starred on the short-lived CW series “Life Sentence” and the 2018 horror movie ‘Truth or Dare.”

On “Katy Keene,” Hale’s character has the same love of fashion as her mother (who was a seamstress) and wants to become a designer. But first, she’ll have to prove herself to her boss at Lacy’s, a luxury department store.

“Riverdale’s” Ashleigh Murray reprises her role as Josie McCoy on “Katy Keene.”

caption Ashleigh Murray on “Katy Keene.” source The CW

Murray became a breakout star as the leader of Josie and the Pussycats on “Riverdale,” which premiered on The CW in 2017. During season three, Josie left Riverdale with her dad, in pursuit of her musical dreams. Murray briefly returned to the show for the season four premiere, which honored Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews before his death.

On “Katy Keene,” Murray’s character continues her pursuit of stardom, this time as a solo singer.

Jonny Beauchamp portrays Jorge/Ginger Lopez, Katy’s roommate who dreams of becoming a Broadway star.

caption Jonny Beauchamp on “Katy Keene.” source The CW

Beauchamp appeared as a prostitute named Angelique on season two of Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful.” The actor also starred in the 2015 movie “Stonewall,” based on the real-life riots that took place in New York City.

On “Katy Keene,” Jorge, whose drag persona is Ginger Lopez, lives in Washington Heights with Katy.

Julia Chan plays a socialite named Pepper Smith.

caption Julia Chan on “Katy Keene.” source The CW

Pepper is one of Katy’s closest friends.

You might recognize the British actor from her previous role as Dr. Maggie Lin on the medical drama “Saving Hope.” Chan also voiced Pickles Aplenty on season six of Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman.”

Zane Holtz portrays a boxer named K.O. Kelly, who’s also Katy’s boyfriend.

caption Zane Holtz on “Katy Keene.” source The CW

Holtz has appeared in several movies over the years, most recently “Beyond the Night” and “Hunter Killer.” He also played Logan Lerman and Nina Dobrev’s on-screen older brother in 2012’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

In addition, Holtz appeared on “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” and Freeform’s “Make It or Break It.”

Lucien Laviscount portrays Alexander Cabot, a member of one of New York’s wealthiest families.

caption Lucien Laviscount on “Katy Keene.” source The CW

Alex works for a record label and meets Josie in Washington Square Park.

You might recognize Laviscount for his role as Billy Ayers alongside Rupert Grint on the Sony Crackle series “Snatch,” which lasted for two seasons. The actor also appeared as Earl Grey on season one of Fox’s “Scream Queens.”

Camille Hyde stars as Alexandra Cabot, the sister of Alexander.

caption Camille Hyde on “Katy Keene.” source The CW

The Cabots are “right up there with the Rockefellers,” according to Pepper.

Hyde starred as Gabi Granger on season one of Netflix’s “American Vandal” and has guest-starred on shows like “2 Broke Girls,” “Suits,” and “Heathers.”

Katherine LaNasa stars as Gloria Grandbilt, a personal shopper at Lacy’s.

caption Katherine LaNasa on “Katy Keene.” source The CW

LaNasa recently appeared on Hulu’s “Future Man” as Athena and portrayed Noa Havilland on Apple TV Plus’ “Truth Be Told.” The actress also appeared on Bravo’s “Imposters” and season two of The CW’s “Dynasty.”

Nathan Lee Graham stars as Francois, one of Katy’s coworkers at Lacy’s.

caption Nathan Lee Graham on “Katy Keene.” source The CW

You might recognize Graham for his role as Todd, Mugatu’s assistant in 2001’s “Zoolander.” Graham reprised his role for the sequel, which was released in 2016. The actor also guest-starred on “Broad City” and “Scrubs.”