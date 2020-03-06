The Drive-Thru: Coronavirus impacts everyone in retail, from execs to employees and consumers

caption Costco stores across the US saw massive crowds shopping to prepare for a crisis. source Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Happy Friday!

I'm Shoshy Ciment, a junior reporter at Business Insider, here with your hourly reminder to wash your hands.

Now that that's out of the way, hello! Welcome back to another jam-packed – albeit grim – week of The Drive-Thru. This week on the retail desk, like on every other desk here at BI, there was a theme to our coverage: the impact of the coronavirus on pretty much everything.

To date, the virus has infected thousands across the globe, with most cases in China. In the US, there have been 14 deaths associated with the respiratory disease caused by the virus. And, the outbreak has impacted nearly every segment of the news cycle, from politics to entertainment.

This week on Business Insider's weekly roundup of the biggest stories in restaurants and retail, we're focusing on the coronavirus and its effect on different levels of the retail industry, from consumers to employees.

For now, here’s what you need to know.

The employee angle: Walmart, Target, and CVS workers describe working in coronavirus panic

Hayley and I took a deep dive into the effects of the coronavirus on retail workers nationwide.

We spoke to 20 retail workers from 13 states across the US, eleven of whom work at Target, nine at Walmart, and one at CVS. They revealed the intense pressure associated with working during coronavirus panic.

Employees described what it has been like to keep shelves stocked amid a rash of panic buying. They expressed fears about getting sick and missing work due to what they described as strict attendance policies and limited or no paid sick leave.

Some of these workers asked to remain anonymous in our story for fear of retribution from their employer. In these cases, Business Insider verified their identities.

“What do I do?” said an employee of a Michigan Walmart store. “I’m scared. I’m scared to lose my job and I’m scared to die from the coronavirus. Please help me.”

Representatives from Walmart, Target, and CVS all said they are closely monitoring the situation for developments.

Read the full story here.

The management angle: How companies are dealing with coronavirus concerns

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Each company has a different strategy when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus situation. Walmart sent out a memo last Friday to update store employees on the coronavirus outbreak, instructing them to stay home when sick and explaining how to properly sneeze and cough to prevent the spread of germs.

Walmart is also restricting all cross-border international travel to business-critical trips for employees.

Other companies, like Target, have employed different methods. Target sent an email to store managers that urged them to carry on “business as usual.” Meanwhile, employees in Target stores across the US told me they felt confused, scared, and nervous regarding the lack of communication from management. Target also canceled an in-person investor meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday and held it virtually instead.

Trader Joe’s is making sure its employees stay home when sick by offering additional paid sick time. It’s also changing its strategy for how employees hand out free samples.

The consumer angle: empty shelves and overcrowded stores

caption Supermarket shelves are starting to empty as people prepare for the spread of coronavirus in New York, United States on March 1, 2020. source Getty Images

Across the world, stores are selling out of cleaning supplies and food staples as shoppers panic buy.

Last weekend, Costco stores were overrun with shoppers stocking up on goods. Customers reported long lines, crowded stores, and empty shelves. Some shoppers were mocked for tasting the free samples while stocking up in case of crisis, and some Costco stores eventually suspended free sample giveaways to prevent spreading the virus.

Nielsen data revealed spikes in sales of masks, thermometers, and certain foods starting as early as January in the US. Here are the items that are most likely to sell out.

Case study: Shopping centers can be hubs for spreading germs. The North Star Mall in San Antonio, Texas, temporarily closed on Monday for deep cleaning after a patient with coronavirus visited. This is an example of how stores and malls could respond to growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Taste test of the week: Starbucks’ secret menu is mostly disappointing

caption The Harley Quinn Frappuccino was a standout from the secret menu. source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

In a break from coronavirus coverage, Priscilla tried 10 items from Starbucks’ secret menu to see if they lived up to the hype.

Though she found some of the drinks tasty overall, she didn’t think they were necessarily worth the high additional fees and complex ordering process.

The Harley Quinn Frappuccino was a standout. Even though Priscilla said that the barista had to remake the order three times, the wild appearance and delicious flavors made for a delicious drink.

Read the full taste test here.

Everything else you need to know: