Watch the chilling new trailer for ‘The Green Knight,’ a medieval horror film starring Dev Patel

- The trailer for the new medieval horror film “The Green Knight” was released on Thursday morning, and it’s extremely creepy.
- Based on a legend from medieval England, the new movie stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, and Joel Edgerton, as well as Kate Dickie, who played Lysa Arryn (aunt to the Stark children) on “Game of Thrones.”
- The trailer shows Patel, who plays a young knight, Gawain, getting a blessing from King Arthur to go and confront the Green Knight, so that Patel’s character can have a “tale” to tell.
- Gawain goes out in search of the infamous Green Knight, but encounters some unexpected obstacles along the way, including a sorceress, played by Alicia Vikander.
- In addition to Gawain’s struggles to survive, the trailer also features an unsettling puppet show put on for villagers and their children that shows a puppet version of Gawain confront, and eventually getting killed by, the Green Knight.
- “The Green Knight” premieres May 29. You can watch the trailer below.
