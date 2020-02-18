I’ve reviewed many hotels in Chicago, but The Gwen might be my new favorite — here’s why this standout from Marriott’s Luxury Collection deserves your attention

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Gwen Hotel, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Luxury Collection, is located right in the heart of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile and is only steps from some of the city’s best shopping, dining, and attractions.

The recently renovated, highly-rated Art Deco gem is favored by tourists not only for design-forward rooms, but an on-site restaurant wit h a James Beard award-winning chef, and one of Chicago’s most popular rooftop lounges.

With 311 rooms and 34 suites, it still manages to have a boutique feel. I spent the night in a Deluxe King Suite, which starts at $684, but entry-level Superior King rooms are just as well-appointed with similar amenities and are priced as low as $169.

When you live in a big city like Chicago, after a while, you forget to look up. There are so many details that are all too easily missed when you’re rushing around. I’ve been passing The Gwen Hotel for years, but it was only when I stopped to spend the night did I realize that I hadn’t given the building the attention it deserved.

Centrally located on the city’s famous Magnificent Mile, the hotel occupies the 1920s landmark McGraw-Hill building, one of the last remaining Art Deco gems on Michigan Avenue.

The hotel is named for Gwen Lux, a Chicago-born, pioneering female sculptor of the 20th century. She was just 20-years-old when she designed the stone bas relief panels that adorn the façade depicting the signs of the Zodiac, as well as a few Greek Gods.

The hotel keeps such flair alive inside as well, with old-fashioned glamour and chic modernity seen from the lobby to the rooms. Just sitting in the lobby, I could picture myself in 1920s Chicago prohibition era.

The Gwen is part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection and attracts mainly business and leisure travelers, with 311 rooms and 34 suites with varying views. Entry-level Superior rooms come with a king or two queens and start at $169 in low winter season. Up from there are Deluxe rooms and the Grand Deluxe rooms which offer either a view of Michigan Avenue, or what they call the “Landmark View Room,” which faces north for an iconic reveal straight up the Magnificent Mile. All of these rooms are generously-sized at 375 square feet.

Suites range in size from 475 to 1,400 square feet and boast pretty spectacular views. I was upgraded to a King Deluxe Suite, which starts at $684 in low season (my room was comped for review purposes) and is worth the splurge for a special occasion. Though, you can’t go wrong with a regular King room, which comes with most of the same amenities. Request a high floor with city views for that special “Chicago” wow factor.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by The Gwen.

The lobby at The Gwen is a design darling with contemporary design and vibrant pops of color.

The main entrance to the Gwen was a little underwhelming and dark as it sits underneath a pedestrian passageway for a mall above. But once inside the main lobby on the fifth floor, it was like entering a cozy chic oasis world.

The lobby was large and open with jeweled-toned velvet couches. Bronze metal screens inspired by the vertical Art Deco fluting on the building’s façade created some division between the lobby and the bar.

Check-in was swift and, most notably, among the friendliest I've encountered.

Registration was directly in front of the elevators. How I’m treated by any customer service rep makes a lasting impression when I travel, and The Gwen did not disappoint.

Ryan greeted me immediately with a sincere welcome and warm smile, which truly set the tone for my entire stay. He was sure to point out some of the amenities included with my platinum elite status with Marriott Bonvoy, such as the breakfast voucher he slipped into my key card holder.

I called ahead for an early check-in so I’d have time to soak up the atmosphere and my room was ready within just a few minutes. Ryan clearly explained how to find the elevator on the other side of the floor and I was on my way.

Suites feature large separate living and dining areas for a sophisticated stay that feels far more glamorous than the average hotel room.

Walking into my King Deluxe Suite felt like I was entering a posh city apartment. It was big, about 800 square feet, with a living room lined by five large windows across two walls. The views stretched straight up Michigan Avenue, toward the lake.

I loved the design-forward approach of the room, with a velvet couch, marble-topped tables, brass accents, and a few leafy plants. It felt sophisticated, peaceful, and homey.

There was also a marble-topped bar with a Lavazza coffee machine (only in suites, but good to note that there’s daily complimentary coffee & tea in the lobby bar) and a mini-fridge.

Jewel-toned accents colored an otherwise neutral palette.

The separate bedroom felt airy and feminine, and my eyes were immediately met with a whimsical wall mural above the big white bed of a heavenly-seeming ram. Inspired by Gwen’s actual carvings, it served as a memorable backdrop against the upholstered headboard. On the opposite wall was a large 65-inch flat-screen TV.

Every room at The Gwen has what is known as their signature “Luxury Collection Bed.” It’s firm, but plush and custom made for the hotel brand, with all bedding available for purchase. I slept exceptionally well.

I also appreciated the complimentary shoeshine amenity and actually took advantage of it for the first time in my life. The next morning, my black leather boots were waiting at my door all spiffed up.

The provided lavender bath bomb was pure bliss.

All bathrooms are a black and white affair, with marble-inspired Italian porcelain tiles.

Mine was stocked with full-size Molton Brown products, and I particularly the walk-in shower, which had great water pressure, and a separate soaking tub. This small luxury is not relegated to suites as all King rooms come with a separate tub and shower.

After that bit of pampering, I donned one a plush robe and slipped into the cocoon of my Luxury Collection bed and drifted off to sleep.

The great view up Michigan Avenue. It's worth the upcharge.

While most things in my room were standout, a few others posed minor issues worth noting. Some outlets were a bit oddly placed. Unsurprisingly, I could hear street noise from Michigan Avenue down below. This mostly died down after 10 p.m., and wasn’t an issue for me even with being a light sleeper, but felt surprising given the higher room type tier.

Since I was staying in a suite, which can be pricey, I toured some of the entry-level rooms to see how they compared.

Both the Superior King and Queen rooms were well-sized at 375 square feet, and differed mostly in that they didn’t have the large separate living room. In fact, I think those bedrooms were actually larger than the one in my suite. All rooms have the same plush Luxury Collection bed framed by that whimsical Gwen Lux Mural. The bathroom was still large with black and white marble and a decent-sized walk-in shower. Some rooms on lower floors have less than stellar views facing other buildings or rooftops. It’s worth asking (and in some cases paying an upcharge) for a higher floor with a city view.

Entry-level rates start at $169 in low season such as winter but climb to a starting price ranging between $200 and $250 in busier times such as spring.

Gwen goes glamping.

This spring and summer, The Gwen also is offering an opportunity to sleep outside under the stars as part of their Glamping accommodations.

Perched on the 16th floor of the Gwen Lux Suite’s private terrace, with picturesque views of Michigan Avenue, the Lotus Belle tent is available to book from May to September with a queen-sized Black Pearl bed, designed exclusively for the Luxury Collection hotels’ brand. The booking also includes access to the two-bedroom suite, which can accommodate up to six guests, should you decide you’d rather not rough it all night.

The charming rooftop terrace features seasonal pop-up elements.

A natural extension of the lobby is Upstairs at The Gwen, a lounge/bar/terrace area serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

There’s a charming outdoor area with plush sofas and fire pits allowing you to take in the city lights even when the temperatures drop. In fact, the rooftop space is open year-round with a custom-designed curling rink and an incredibly cute ski lodge-like mini cabin for sipping hot toddies in winter.

This isn't any hotel restaurant, it's helmed by a James Beard Award-winning chef.

The hotel’s main restaurant, Kostali (which means coast in Maltese), is helmed by a James Beard Award-winning chef and offers an array of tasty Mediterranean dishes.

I was also impressed with the fully-equipped 24-hour gym with weight machines, four treadmills, two Peloton bikes, and multiple TV screens. It’s large but has no windows so it can feel a bit basement-like. I opted to take my workout outdoors and headed to the lakefront path, which is just a five-minute jog up Michigan Avenue. The hotel also offers complimentary bikes.

The Gwen is in a prime spot just off Michigan Avenue with shops like Apple, Nike, and Burberry just steps away. The Riverwalk (including the launch point for many architecture boat tours) and the Loop are within just a couple blocks’ walk.

There are dozens of popular restaurants nearby. I recommend Ema, Sunda, and Sienna Tavern.

It’s also worth noting that the hotel is connected by an indoor walkway to the Nordstrom department store, and the Shops at North Bridge mall, so if you need a quick bite or want to shop, you don’t even need your coat in winter. Four of the Gwen Lux-designed limestone panels from the former facade can be seen on the mall’s first floor.

The Gwen is ranked 12 out of 206 hotels in Chicago with a 4.5-star rating on Trip Advisor, and holds an “awesome” rating on Booking.com with a 9.4 score out of 10.

Previous guests overwhelmingly praise the prime location, the friendly and helpful staff, and the very comfortable beds.

Some reviewers were critical of rooms on lower floors that had less than inspiring views of the side of a neighboring building, so it’s worth asking for a higher floor and a view of Michigan Avenue, but you will pay more for this upgrade.

Who stays here: Marriott Bonvoy loyalists, those looking to blend luxury with brand recognition, as well as upwardly mobile business travelers during the week, and adults on the weekends seeking anything from romantic getaways to wedding parties, or a girls’ weekend.

We like: The outdoor terrace off of the fifth floor lobby. It has a fantastic vibe in the summer with umbrellas and good drinks. Plus, it’s one of a few outdoor Chicago bars that stays open all year long and even embraces the colder season, with its fun curling rink and cozy cabin in the wintertime.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The staff. Everyone I met from the chef concierge to the housekeeping staff (who I literally saw laughing and dancing in the hall through my peephole!) to the doorman, was sincerely friendly and attentive. They know and understand the importance of good customer service, which really set the tone for my entire experience.

We think you should know: Rooms on the fifth floor (the hotel’s first floor) on the east side should be avoided if you desire a view; otherwise, you will look out on a mid-level roof with HVAC equipment. Another reason to avoid these rooms is their proximity to the hotel bar, which can get noisy, especially on weekends.

We’d do this differently next time: I’d love to go back in summer to enjoy an entirely different vibe on the outdoor terrace with live music. While the curling cabin was fun, it was still pretty cold and we were the only ones outside.

The Gwen has fast become one of Chicago’s highest-rated hotels and for good reason. The clean, contemporary design married with impeccable service set it apart from similar properties.

Its central location makes it a prime, walkable home base for sightseeing, business in the Loop, and dining at one of the city’s multitude of chef-driven restaurants nearby.

The peaceful, well-styled rooms felt like a joy after a long day, and remain very affordable for this part of town, so long as you opt for a standard offering. Though skipping a suite is no compromise with well-appointed amenities and design that harkens back to the glamour of the 1930s while still meeting 21st century needs.

This was one of my favorite stays in Chicago and I can’t wait to return.