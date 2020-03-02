‘The Invisible Man’ is now the No. 1 horror movie in the world and the memes about the film prove it’s a must-see

caption Elisabeth Moss stars in “The Invisible Man.” source Universal Pictures

“The Invisible Man” was released on Friday, and is now the No. 1 movie in the world.

Horror fans can’t get enough of the suspenseful thriller, which focuses on Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss), a woman trying to escape her abusive scientist ex who’s found a way to turn himself invisible.

Fans have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share their memes from the movie, which mostly focus on Moss’ incredible acting in the film.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Invisible Man” premiered on Friday, and is now the first hit horror film of the year after making millions at the weekend box office.

The film focuses on Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a woman in an abusive relationship trying desperately to escape her sadistic scientist ex named Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who has managed to turn himself invisible and continues to torment her. Overall, it’s filled with suspenseful moments and terrifying jump scares that will have you on the edge of your seat – and seriously reconsidering any strange things that happen when no one else is seemingly around.

The film has received lots of critical acclaim for Moss’ performance and its themes of self-empowerment in the face of domestic abuse, and fans of the thriller have taken their enthusiasm to the next level by crafting some pretty hilarious tweets and memes.

Whether they’re making jokes about Adrian’s invisibility, or just praising Moss’ performance in the film, the memes about “The Invisible Man” are truly hilarious.

elisabeth moss in the invisible man pic.twitter.com/Ra7adAQ8PJ — david (@Ioversdiscourse) February 29, 2020

Me hopping into the car home after seeing #InvisibleMan pic.twitter.com/DXjULHfwz5 — EmmyOK ???? (@emmyoksa) February 29, 2020

That feeling when Leigh Whannell holds the camera on a silent, empty space in The Invisible Man: pic.twitter.com/zNFm0zMOWs — Liam (@Liam_Norval) February 29, 2020

The Invisible Man (2020) pic.twitter.com/fbmke0FXaD — Insane Letterboxd Reviews (@InsaneLetterbox) March 2, 2020

Cecilia talking to Adrian in The Invisible Man pic.twitter.com/4kLQ54ZUyp — Q*Bert (@QuinCunning) March 1, 2020

elisabeth moss in the invisible man pic.twitter.com/tjcQHTXX3w — ً (@touchnick) March 1, 2020

Me throughout watching The invisible man pic.twitter.com/BaCy7VfUdo — Kee???? (@Kee_Bully19) March 1, 2020

Me at home after watching #InvisibleMan just in case someone’s watching me ???????? pic.twitter.com/YonfF2jgYm — ???????????? (@Melas411) February 29, 2020

Fans were particularly shaken up by what’s being dubbed as the “restaurant scene,” in which Cecilia meets with her sister, Emily, to discuss her suspicions that Adrian is using a high-tech “invisibility” suit to haunt and torment her – only to have things go terribly awry.

the restaurant scene in the invisible man pic.twitter.com/UCO6ysm1KU — miss btrd (@1adybtrd) February 28, 2020

the chinese restaurant scene in invisible man pic.twitter.com/GGEpOrbLsu — eduardo (@deathafterglow) March 1, 2020

I saw The Invisible Man last night and that RESTAURANT SCENE if you know you know. — rad dad (@ohemgeeijizzed) February 29, 2020

Why “The Invisible Man” was such a hit

Audiences and critics alike loved the tense, suspenseful thriller for Moss’ performance as the tortured Cecilia, and also for the film’s larger themes about domestic abuse, gaslighting, and empowerment for victims of violence.

The Invisible Man was the most fun I’ve had watching a horror film in some time. Precision, intense filmmaking from @LWhannell anchored by an incredible performance from Elisabeth Moss. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 29, 2020

The Invisible Man is awesome. Elizabeth Moss destroyed. Bravo @LWhannell ???????? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 29, 2020

While there are plenty of jump scares and moments that will have you on the edge of your seat, people also commented on how “The Invisible Man” could create terror with little more than simple interactions or “random” occurrences.

There’s a scene in THE INVISIBLE MAN that ranks among the scariest scenes in recent memory and it contains no jump scares, INVISIBLE MAN FX shenanigans, or gore. Just one character delivering a piece of information to another character. Absolutely chilling. — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) February 29, 2020

The Invisible Man does what today’s best thrillers must. It takes the genre’s scaffolding and builds social commentary around it. Get Out. Parasite. Here, Leigh Whannell provides some of the most gripping, metaphorical story on the way domestic violence survivors are haunted. pic.twitter.com/8yphUE0aB1 — kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) February 29, 2020

Just saw #InvisibleMan and at long last, Universal finally made a modern Universal Monsters film that doesn't suck! The performances were incredible and the Invisible Man himself is such a chilling manifestation of the horror those who suffered from abuse have to deal with. pic.twitter.com/0jDRnDcYqh — Chris McDonald (@chris_kaiju) February 28, 2020

“The Invisible Man” premiered Friday, and is playing in theaters now.