‘The Invisible Man’ is now the No. 1 horror movie in the world and the memes about the film prove it’s a must-see

Libby Torres
Elisabeth Moss stars in

Elisabeth Moss stars in “The Invisible Man.”
Universal Pictures
“The Invisible Man” premiered on Friday, and is now the first hit horror film of the year after making millions at the weekend box office.

The film focuses on Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a woman in an abusive relationship trying desperately to escape her sadistic scientist ex named Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who has managed to turn himself invisible and continues to torment her. Overall, it’s filled with suspenseful moments and terrifying jump scares that will have you on the edge of your seat – and seriously reconsidering any strange things that happen when no one else is seemingly around.

The film has received lots of critical acclaim for Moss’ performance and its themes of self-empowerment in the face of domestic abuse, and fans of the thriller have taken their enthusiasm to the next level by crafting some pretty hilarious tweets and memes.

Whether they’re making jokes about Adrian’s invisibility, or just praising Moss’ performance in the film, the memes about “The Invisible Man” are truly hilarious.

Fans were particularly shaken up by what’s being dubbed as the “restaurant scene,” in which Cecilia meets with her sister, Emily, to discuss her suspicions that Adrian is using a high-tech “invisibility” suit to haunt and torment her – only to have things go terribly awry.

Why “The Invisible Man” was such a hit

Audiences and critics alike loved the tense, suspenseful thriller for Moss’ performance as the tortured Cecilia, and also for the film’s larger themes about domestic abuse, gaslighting, and empowerment for victims of violence.

While there are plenty of jump scares and moments that will have you on the edge of your seat, people also commented on how “The Invisible Man” could create terror with little more than simple interactions or “random” occurrences.

“The Invisible Man” premiered Friday, and is playing in theaters now.