Coronavirus is clobbering the real estate industry. From a frenzy of flex-office layoffs to iBuyers pressing pause, here’s everything you need to know.

caption People walk wearing masks outside The Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York source Reuters

Offices, hotels, and malls have been emptied by the coronavirus, which could lead to more than 18 months of disruption in our day-to-day lives.

The crisis has hit venture-backed real estate startups hard, with flex-space providers like Knotel and Convene, short-term rental operators like Sonder and Zeus Living, and brokerage Compass all announcing layoffs and furloughs.

It has also provided the largest experiment ever in remote work. Some real estate experts think that it might be a paradigm shift that forever changes our relationships with the physical office.

The coronavirus has thrown the real estate world into disarray, as people empty out of offices, hotels, and malls and work from their homes. The spread of the virus and the economic disruptions that have followed are changing how people finance, operate, and occupy real estate.

We’ve been tracking a slew of layoffs in the venture-backed real estate world, as empty short-term rentals and coworking spaces have hit once-buzzy industries hard. We are also keeping tabs on what experts are saying about the industry, and the future of offices as the virus has created the biggest experiment in remote work ever.

Here’s everything we know right now:

