Mercedes-AMG’s new GLE 63 S Coupe has 603 horsepower and sports-car acceleration numbers — here’s everything you need to know about the ultra-quick SUV

caption Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. source Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz released the full specs for its newest AMG-tuned SUV – the GLE 63 S coupe -and they’re impressive.

The fastback SUV is equipped with a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 rated at 603 horsepower and 627 foot-pounds of torque, which is more than double the overall power of the standard GLE.

That combination sends the hulking SUV to 60 mph in only 3.7 seconds, according to Mercedes.

The GLE 63 S Coupe will go on sale this fall. Mercedes hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the 577-horsepower 2019 version starts at $113,000.

Mercedes’ newest performance SUV is here, even if the company doesn’t call it one. Meet the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, whose rated 603 horsepower will blast it from a standstill to 60 mph in a claimed 3.7 seconds.

The new GLE 63 S Coupe can reach an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph, too – all figures that would be impressive for a sports car, but are truly mind-boggling when attached to a bulky, multi-ton SUV.

The SUV, as you might notice, is called a “coupe” in its formal title, and it’s part of the latest polarizing auto-industry trend of SUVs with sloping, fastback rooflines and “coupe” in their names. Plenty of people would rather that term stay reserved for two-door cars as it historically has been, but that hasn’t stopped many automakers – creating a market in which the GLE 63 S Coupe sees a lot of SUVs taking a similar approach, from the BMW X6 M Competition to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Scroll down to learn the full specs and details of Mercedes-AMG’s latest super-fast SUV:

Mercedes just announced a new, high-performance fastback variant of its GLE SUV.

caption Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. source Mercedes-Benz

The AMG-tuned SUV is called the GLE 63 S Coupe, and it packs excessive amounts of horsepower and torque for a family-hauler.

caption Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. source Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes also offers an AMG-treated GLE 53 Coupe, but its 429 horsepower looks modest next to the new GLE 63 S.

caption Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. source Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes claims the 2021 GLE 63 S Coupe puts out 603 horsepower …

caption Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. source Mercedes-Benz

… and 627 foot-pounds of torque.

caption Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. source Mercedes-Benz

A 48-volt mild-hybrid system called “EQ Boost” pitches in up to 21 horsepower and 184 foot-pounds of torque in short bursts.

caption Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. source Mercedes-Benz

The heart of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 S coupe is a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 common to lots of AMG models.

caption Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. source Mercedes-Benz

That engine allows for an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph.

caption Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. source Mercedes-Benz

Strangely enough, the GLE 63 S actually produces more horsepower and torque than Mercedes-AMG’s flagship sports car, the AMG GT R, which is rated at 577 horsepower and 516 foot-pounds of torque.

caption Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. source Mercedes-Benz

The GLE 63 S reportedly sprints from a standstill to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, only two-tenths of a second slower than the AMG GT R.

caption Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. source Mercedes-Benz

To complement its juiced-up engine, the GLE 63 S coupe also gets flared fenders, a rear diffuser, …

caption Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. source Mercedes-Benz

… and standard 22-inch wheels fitted with massive red brake calipers.

caption Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. source Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S coupe will arrive at US dealerships this fall. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but expect it to start in the six figures.