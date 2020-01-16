The 10 most important skills you’ll need to nail a high-paying job in 2020

caption Here are the skills to add to your resume right now. source Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

LinkedIn released their annual list of the top 10 hard skills that will be in demand this year.

New skills like learning blockchain, the technology that enables cryptocurrency, and affiliate marketing, made the list.

Business analysis, or preventing project failure by identifying and validating stakeholder requirements, moved up the ranking the most from last year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If your New Year’s resolution includes landing a better job and more money, it may be time to refresh your résumé.

One way to keep your résumé up-to-date is to add relevant skills that make you standout to employers. A handful of quality skills on your resume can boost your employment chances, according to job site Glassdoor.

To help point job seekers in the right direction, LinkedIn released its annual ranking of the 10 hard skills most likely to get you hired in 2020. The list includes traditional hard skills like business analysis and video production.

LinkedIn put together the list by analyzing the skills on LinkedIn profiles of people getting hired at the highest rates.

New skills like learning blockchain, the technology that enables cryptocurrency, and affiliate marketing, made the list for the first time. Business analysis, or preventing project failure by identifying and validating stakeholder requirements, moved up the ranking the most from last year.

You can learn many of these skills from the comfort of your bedroom. Online classes charge anywhere from $10 to $100 to teach students how to code or learn social media marketing. LinkedIn also offers online courses that teach members the fundamentals of each skill.

Here are LinkedIn’s list of the 10 skills most likely to get you hired in 2020.

10. Video production is in high demand because video will account for 82% of global internet traffic in 2022, according to Cisco.

source Paula Bronstein / Getty Images

Change from last year: Up 3 spots

LinkedIn course: Parallel and Concurrent Programming with Python 1

Sources: LinkedIn, Forbes

9. Scientific computing teaches employees to develop machine learning models and apply statistical and analytical approaches to large data sets using programs like Python, MATLAB, and others.

source Getty Images/ scyther5

Change from last year: Up 3 spots

LinkedIn course: Learn parallel programming basics

Sources: LinkedIn

8. Sales helps employees manage a team, work with cross-functional partners, and sell into the highest levels of the business.

Change from last year: No change

LinkedIn course: Social media for sales success

Sources: LinkedIn

7. Affiliate marketing is rapidly rising as a must-have hard skill due to the decline of traditional advertising and social media. Affiliate marketing leverages company partnerships or influencers that are hyper-targeted to a particular audience.

source Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

Change from last year: New

LinkedIn course: Discover the top digital marketing tools

Sources: LinkedIn

6. Business analysis, which made the most significant jump from last year, helps to prevent project failure by identifying and validating stakeholder requirements.

source PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images

Change from last year: Up 10 spots

LinkedIn course: What is business analysis (BA)?

Sources: LinkedIn

5. UX design helps organizations get expertise to help them build more human-centric products and experiences.

source Cavan Images/Getty Images

Change from last year: No change

LinkedIn course: Choosing a career in UX

Sources: LinkedIn

4. Artificial intelligence programming can also include machine learning and natural language.

source Fabrizio Bensch/ Reuters

Change from last year: Down 2 spots

LinkedIn course: Artificial Intelligence Foundations: Machine Learning

Sources: LinkedIn

3. Analytical reasoning uses customer insights and consumer analytics to better understand and address a target audience’s needs.

source GettyImages 478065661 (1)

Change from last year: No change

LinkedIn course: Learning Data Analytics

Sources: LinkedIn

2. Cloud computing support technologies like Microsoft Azure, Google Apps, and iCloud.

source Business Insider

Change from last year: Down one spot

LinkedIn course: Cloud Computing

Sources: LinkedIn

1. Blockchain, the core technology used in developing cryptocurrency, is the most in-demand skill in the US, the UK, and Australia

caption The Bitcoin logo is seen on a pillow on display at the Consensus 2018 blockchain technology conference in New York City source Reuters

Change from last year: New to the ranking

LinkedIn course: Advance Your Skills in the Blockchain

Sources: Bankrate, LinkedIn