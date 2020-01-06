‘X-Men’ spin-off ‘The New Mutants’ is finally getting released after being delayed for 2 years. Watch the new trailer.

- source
- Twentieth Century Fox
- Twentieth Century Fox released a new trailer for “X-Men” spin-off “The New Mutants,” which will be released two years after its originally planned date of April 13, 2018.
- The horror-driven movie was previously delayed following a series of reshoots and 20th Century Fox moved the theatrical date to February 2019, then August 2019.
- “The New Mutants” is directed by Josh Boone and centers on mutants who become trapped in a facility.
- In the trailer, the mutants sit in a circle at the facility and recall the first time their powers manifested. They’re also seen running away from things that scare them the most.
- “Game of Thrones'”Maisie Williams, “Stranger Things'” Charlie Heaton, “Peaky Blinders” star Anya Taylor-Joy, “Looking for Alaska” actor Henry Zaga, “Queen of the South’s” Alice Braga, and Blu Hunt star in the movie.
- Watch the trailer below. “The New Mutants” hits theaters on Friday, April 3.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.