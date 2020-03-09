Members of Congress are increasingly concerned about their personal health as the coronavirus outbreak reaches Washington, DC

Sources told NBC on Sunday that members of Congress are increasingly concerned about their personal health amid a national outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The virus has a higher risk for the elderly, and Congress’s population skews old.

Two federal lawmakers, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), have put themselves under self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Members are very nervous,” a senior Democratic leadership aide told NBC. “There’s a lot of concern that members could bring it home.”

What does a country do when it’s facing a public-health crisis so severe that federal lawmakers need to take a break from work to avoid falling ill?

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are increasingly anxious about their personal health amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, two Democratic congressional sources told NBC on Sunday.

There is good reason for that: Older adults are at higher risk of “getting very sick from this illness,” according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. On Monday, the CDC recommended that people over the age of 60 stock up on supplies and stay home.

Two-thirds of Senate members are over 60 years old, and more than 25% are over 70. The average age of House members is 57.6 years, according to the Congressional Research Service. And Washington, DC, confirmed its first case of the virus on Saturday.

Congress may even hold a recess for several weeks, NBC News reported.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) announced Sunday that he and three of his senior staffers were putting themselves into “self-quarantine” after coming into contact with someone at CPAC, a conservative political conference held in late February, who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are all asymptomatic and feel great,” he wrote on Twitter. “But we are being proactive and cautious.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who also attended CPAC, is under self-quarantine as well.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week,” he said in a statement.

Today I released the following statement:

Another source said legislators are worried about how to square the outbreak – and their personal well-being – with their public responsibilities.

According to two sources, House members plan to raise their concerns about COVID-19 at a leadership meeting Monday afternoon with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

A lawmaker told NBC that Congress members should “follow the very advice we’re giving the country: Wash our hands, avoid contact with anyone exhibiting symptoms, stay home if we’re sick and ensure our staffs are doing the same.”

For her part, Speaker Pelosi has remained staid as others on Capitol Hill are increasingly concerned about the novel coronavirus.

The four Congressional leaders of both parties – Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Pelosi and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) – met with Capitol building staff last week to discuss the virus, especially in light of the building’s public visitations that are attended by tourists from around the world.