This $7 facial peel from The Ordinary is a steal — it evens my skin tone, and the bright red color makes it fun to use

caption The Ordinary’s AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution is a powerful, affordable 10-minute exfoliating facial. source Ulta/Business Insider

The Ordinary’s AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution is a 10-minute exfoliating facial that uses 30% AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) and 2% BHA (beta hydroxy acid) to improve your complexion’s tone, clarity, and texture.

The formula is strong, and I’d recommend doing a patch test before putting it on sensitive skin, but it’s an effective acidic facial for a bargain price.

I’ve been using it for months, and though it’s one of the cheapest products I own at $7.20, it performs like more expensive products.

Read more: 10 effective skincare products that use exfoliating acids to reduce acne and make your skin clearer, softer, and more even

I’ve always loved a garish face mask: Goopy, bright, cathartically outrageous treatments are a physical manifestation of the self-indulgence that separates my self-care from my regular human upkeep.

But, as an adult, most of those “fun” products have been replaced with efficient, to-the-point iterations that are a better use of money, like moisturizers, cleansers, eye creams, and retinol treatments.

Recently, though, I’ve been using a product that marries results with a bit of fun: the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution ($7.20) from cult-favorite brand The Ordinary. It’s also probably the cheapest skincare product in my cabinet.

The AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution is a 10-minute exfoliating facial that uses 30% AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) and 2% BHA (beta hydroxy acid) to combat blemishes and make the skin texture smoother and more radiant. It’s also blood-red, like a Vampire Facial. In my experience, it’s best for evening the skin’s tone and texture and keeping blemishes at bay. For aging, you’ll get more bang for our buck if you spend your money on retinol.

As you can tell by the brand’s no-nonsense labeling and primarily word-of-mouth marketing, these products are generally more about efficacy than the woo-woo experience of self-care. But, this one happens to satisfy both.

What the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution is like to use

To use the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, I washed my semi-sensitive combination skin with a gentle cleanser like Cetaphil and then patted it all dry. (This is a strong 10-minute acidic facial, so you’ll want to use gentle products before and after.) It’s also useful to note that, since damp skin draws the product deeper into the skin and the ingredients in this facial are acidic and may sting at first, I’d recommend being certain your face is totally dry before applying the formula and to avoid any open abrasions if you have them.

To apply, I drop a few dots directly onto my cheeks and use my fingertips to even it out across my face, avoiding my eyes. At first, it may feel fleetingly masochistic – the formula stings a bit for about 20 seconds before fading away. But, then the feeling is gone. The mask is the same color as a rich pomegranate, so you’ll find yourself explaining to roommates and friends over FaceTime why you look like you’re auditioning for a horror movie.

You can leave this mask on for up to 10 minutes, but I’d recommend doing a patch test before putting it on your face or starting with five minutes before you’re sure of how your skin will react.

After 10 minutes or less, rinse it off with lukewarm water and continue with your nighttime skincare routine. In general, you’ll want to use it at night and only twice per week at most.

The results

After washing it off, my pale combination skin stays red for probably 15 minutes afterward. After that, my complexion becomes noticeably softer, smoother, and tighter. The next day, my skin tone also looks a little more even and surface scars from past acne seem a bit less severe.

With prolonged use, my complexion continually got smoother and more even, and I think my pores look a little smaller now. I also think it helped keep acne at bay, though I’ve also found retinol products like Differin are even more effective for my skin’s clarity.

How Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) and Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA) work

Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) represents acids derived from a natural substance like sugar cane, milk, almonds, or grapes. They work by breaking down the glue holding your skin cells together, urging along the skin’s natural shedding process. The effects of AHAs are primarily on the skin’s surface, so they’re good at combatting concerns like red marks from past acne and hyperpigmentation.

BHAs are good for skin concerns like blackheads and whiteheads because BHAs penetrate deeper into the skin. While AHAs love water, BHAs love oil. They can bypass the oil that clogs pores and dissolve the mix of sebum and dead skin that leads to acne, as well as help stabilize the lining of the pore (which contributes to acne). You can learn more here.

Using both is a great one-two punch for dark spots, uneven or rough texture, and clogged pores. The sloughing away of dull, dead skin cells also helps facilitate new skin cells that look brighter, tighter, and healthier.

Cons to consider

My combination skin is somewhat sensitive, and I didn’t find this facial to be too harsh. But, that may not be the case for everyone. If you’re able, it’s a good idea to run new products by your dermatologist before trying them. If you’re looking for a different version, you can find a few different AHA and BHA options to consider here – though you’ll likely pay more.

I’d also be careful to only use this for its recommended 10 minutes once or twice per week. And, since it’s a powerful exfoliant, you’ll want to use sunscreen when you go outside to combat any photosensitivity.

The bottom line

The AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution is a cheap, powerful exfoliant that sloughs away dull skin cells and reveals a smoother, more evenly toned complexion. With regular use, I saw a noticeable improvement in my skin’s tone and texture and also some improvements in clarity. While my skin did seem tighter, I’d recommend spending your money on retinol products first if your main skin concerns are related to wrinkles. And if your skin is especially sensitive, you may want to ask your dermatologist before ordering an acidic exfoliating facial.

Overall, it’s fun to use, effective at smoothing and evening my complexion, and while it may be one of the cheapest products in my bathroom cabinet, it performs like something more expensive.