‘Emotional chaos’: What it’s really like psychologically for military families when troops are deployed

caption Just because military families try to prepare for their loved one’s deployment, doesn’t mean it’s ever easy. source Reuters

The US is sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East, meaning many military families have to part with their loved ones.

Deployment brings new obstacles for military spouses, like increased anxiety and poor health habits, research shows.

Children of deployed parents are more likely to suffer from depression, among other consequences. Increased social support and therapy can help military families survive hard times.

#WWIII, #NoWarWithIran, and other trending Twitter hashtags from the past week reveal the anxiety people across the globe are feeling amid near-boiling-point tensions between the US and Iran.

The US is sending 3,500 Army paratroopers to the Middle East, reports Tuesday revealed, adding more uncertainty – especially for military families.

To add to that distress, those being deployed have been told to leave their cellphones at home.

Eighteen-year old Melissa Morales is one of those family members caught off guard. Her twin sister, Cristina, is scheduled to leave Wednesday, she said in an interview with CNN.

“As her twin sister, it kind of hurts. It stings,” she told the outlet.

Research shows deployment can have a very real psychological impact on family members, particularly military spouses and children.

Among a range of feelings, studies have shown that families of deployed military personnel experience a range of challenging emotions.

Learning of a spouse’s deployment can mean “emotional chaos.”

caption Thousands of US Army Paratroopers found out they were deploying this week, news that undoubtedly impacted their families. source CAPT. ROBYN HAAKE/US ARMY/AFP via Getty Images

A qualitative study of 11 women married to deployed Army Reserve military members had a heart-wrenching finding.

Nearly all of the women described the moment they learned their husband would have to deploy fell into a category researchers call “emotional chaos,” or experiencing a range of emotions – like stress, disbelief, and sadness – all at once.

Partners of those deployed report higher levels of anxiety and stress.

caption Some spouses describe constantly checking their cellphones or not being able to sleep. source Andrew Craft/Getty Images

One study of 130 US military spouses (68 spouses of non-deployed servicemen and 62 spouses of servicemen deployed to a combat zone) took a close look at stress.

Spouses of deployed servicemen had markedly higher stress scores than spouses of non-deployed service members, the study found. Additionally, anxiety levels were “significantly higher in spouses of deployed versus non deployed servicemen,” the researchers found.

Spouses are at an increased risk for substance abuse.

caption In one UK study, wives of deployed military members were found to have more than double the chance of experiencing depression than women in the general population. source Andrew Craft/Stringer/Getty

UK-based King’s Centre for Military Health Research collected data from 405 women in military families with at least one child.

These women reported higher rates of binge drinking than women in the general population, 9.7% compared to 8.9%, respectively. They also reported higher rates of depression, 7% compared to 3%.

For parents, there’s often no room for self-care.

caption Spouse’s time for self-care falls to the wayside. source Andrew Craft/Stringer/Getty

When spouses deploy, many partners are left to take care of their families by themselves.

One 2018 study found that spouses report not having enough time to take care of themselves. As one participant said, when it comes to taking care of themselves, “Everything else comes first.” Time to go to the gym and money to buy healthy food is nonexistent, they said.

Children are at a higher risk for depression and other psychosocial issues.

caption Parents report their kids throw more tantrums when their spouse is deployed. source Andrew Craft/Stringer/Getty

Kids with a deployed parent show higher incidents of lashing out, sadness, worry, and depression, a meta analysis of several studies shows.

Toddlers of deployed parents can experience confusion and separation anxiety.

caption Deployment can have lasting impacts on toddlers, children, and teens, psychologists found. source Andrew Craft/Stringer/Getty

The American Academy of Pediatrics writes on its blog that toddlers “may not understand why mom or dad isn’t there for bedtime” and that school-aged children “may worry mom or dad will be hurt.”

A 2014 research analysis supports this finding, with author Dr. Suzannah Creech, a research psychologist with Veterans Affairs and a professor at Brown University writing, “For children, deployment-separation can bring a sense of fear, anxiety, uncertainty, and absence.”

Trouble sleeping and poor academic performance can weigh on kids.

caption Fear, anxiety, and uncertainty are all feelings children commonly experience, research shows. source Andrew Craft/Stringer/Getty

A 2009 study that looked at children ages 5-12 with a deployed parent found that 56% had trouble sleeping and 14% had school-related issues.

Social support and therapy are proven to help spouses and children.

caption Shared routines, rituals and set rules help keep members feeling stable and grounded. source US Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider

While these findings paint a grim picture, there is help out there for military families.

Studies show that factors such as increased social support and cognitive behavioral therapy, where people learn to challenge their patterns of thought, can greatly help families during and after a loved one’s deployment.

Within military families individually, maintaining shared routines, rituals and set rules help keep members feeling stable and grounded. And regular family meetings before, during, and after deployment can be helpful, researchers report.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling, please call the US National Suicide Prevention Helpline anytime at 1-800-273-8255.