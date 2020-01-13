The richest people in Singapore, ranked

caption Singapore’s richest person, Zhang Yong, is worth $16.4 billion. source Mai Shangmin/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Singapore, one of the most expensive cities in the world, is home to an estimated 44 billionaires.

These ultra-wealthy individuals range from real-estate magnates and private investors to hot pot billionaires and even the cofounder of Facebook.

Singapore’s richest person is Zhang Yong, a 50-year-old restaurateur who’s worth $16.4 billion and chairs the popular Sichuan hot pot chain Haidilao, which has locations in China, the US, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list. His wife, Shu Ping, the director of the company, is also on Singapore’s billionaires list, with a net worth of $3.3 billion.

Here are Singapore’s richest people, who are worth a combined $95.7 billion.

T15. Zhao Tao

caption Tao is the chairman of Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals. source Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Net worth: $2.0 billion

Age: 55

Source of wealth: pharmaceuticals

T15. Sam Goi

caption Goi owns Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing, the world’s largest maker of popiah skins, which are used to make spring rolls. source Tee Yih Jia/Facebook

Net worth: $2.0 billion

Age: 72

Source of wealth: frozen foods

T15. Asok Kumar Hiranandani

caption Hiranandani’s property company, Royal Group, owns hotels such as the So Softel Hotel in Singapore. source Google Maps

Net worth: $2.0 billion

Age: 66

Source of wealth: real estate

14. Peter Lim

caption Lim is a private investor focused on property, healthcare, and sports. source Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Net worth: $2.1 billion

Age: 67

Source of wealth: investments

T12. Kuok Khoon Hong

caption Kuok cofounded Wilmar in 1991, which is now one of the world’s largest palm oil producers. source REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Net worth: $2.9 billion

Age: 71

Source of wealth: palm oil

T12. Richard Chandler

caption The native New Zealander moved to Singapore in 2006, where he now runs Clermont Group, his personal investment fund. source Google Maps

Net worth: $2.9 billion

Age: 61

Source of wealth: investments

11. Raj Kumar and Kishin RK

caption Kumar and RK are Singapore’s leading landlords, with properties including the five-star Hotel Intercontinental. source Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Net worth: $3.1 billion

Age: 66

Source of wealth: real estate

T9. Choo Chong Ngen

caption Hotel tycoon Choo Chong Ngen founded the Hotel 81 budget hotel chain in Singapore. source REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Net worth: $3.3 billion

Age: 67

Source of wealth: hotels

T9. Shu Ping

caption Ping, the wife of Singapore’s richest man, Zhang Yong, is director and one of the founders of hot pot chain Haidilao. source Mai Shangmin/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Net worth: $3.3 billion

Age: unknown

Source of wealth: restaurants

8. Jason Chang

caption The corporate headquarters of ASE Group, the company Chang chairs, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. source Google Maps

Net worth: $3.4 billion

Age: 76

Source of wealth: electronics

7. Kwek Leng Beng

caption Kwek is the chairman of Singapore’s Hong Leong Group and executive chairman of City Developments, one of the island’s largest property developers. source Mike Pont/WireImage

Net worth: $3.7 billion

Age: 80

Source of wealth: real estate

6. Kwee brothers

caption The four Kwee brothers own Pontiac Land, which owns luxury hotels and office towers across Singapore. source Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

Net worth: $6.5 billion

Age: unknown

Source of wealth: real estate

5. Wee Cho Yaw

caption Wee Cho Yaw is the chairman emeritus of United Overseas Bank, Singapore’s third-largest lender, which was cofounded by his father. source Reuters

Net worth: $7.1 billion

Age: 91

Source of wealth: banking

4. Goh Cheng Liang

caption Goh holds a a 39% stake in Nippon Paint Holdings, the world’s fourth-largest paint manufacturer. source REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Net worth: $10.5 billion

Age: 93

Source of wealth: paints

3. Robert and Philip Ng

caption The Ng brothers control Far East Organization, Singapore’s largest private landlord and developer. source REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Net worth: $12.2 billion

Age: unknown

Source of wealth: real estate

2. Eduardo Saverin

caption Saverin cofounded Facebook with Harvard classmate Mark Zuckerberg in 2004. source ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Net worth: $12.3 billion

Age: 38

Source of wealth: Facebook

1. Zhang Yong

caption Yong is the founder of hot pot chain Haidilao. source Mai Shangmin/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Net worth: $16.4 billion

Age: 50

Source of wealth: restaurants