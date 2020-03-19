THE SMART CITY JOURNEY: Investment in smart cities could reach $295 billion by 2025 — here’s how private partners can capture the revenue opportunity while helping cities develop solutions that best serve their citizens

This is a preview of the Business Insider Intelligence Smart City Journey premium research report. Purchase this report here.

As populations and urbanization continue to rise, many cities are turning to technology to help them manage resource constraints. In particular, cities will increasingly turn to a section of the IoT known as smart city solutions. Business Insider Intelligence estimates that global investment in the space will reach $295 billion by 2025, more than doubling in just five years from $112 billion in 2019.

In The Smart City Journey Report, Business Insider Intelligence takes a deep dive into the evolving smart city solutions market. We size the smart city partnership opportunity, define the five key indicators of smart city development, and detail the three phases of smart city frameworks.

In sum, we provide a roadmap for MSIs – and, to a lesser extent, smart city solutions providers – to drive value by guiding municipalities through the smart city journey. To understand the importance of smart city frameworks and how they are evolving, we spoke to decision-makers at leading companies in the space including AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, as well as forward-thinking cities including New York City, San Diego, and Phoenix.

The companies mentioned in this report are: Accenture, AT&T, Chrysler, Clearview AI, Ford, General Electric, General Motors, Honeywell, Intel, McKinsey, Sidewalk Labs, Siemens, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

To position themselves as attractive partners in the space, companies must tailor their offerings according to each city’s particular needs – and in order to do that, they must understand the smart city journey. The smart city journey is the process through which cities develop their internal capabilities and the framework surrounding the implementation of smart city projects. This includes how a city goes about securing access to funding, prioritizing projects, gathering citizen feedback, selecting private partners to implement those projects, and disseminating the generated data.

Expanding financing opportunities helps cities source open-ended solutions. Leading smart city projects tend to rely on a wide range of financing vehicles, many of which require private partners. MSIs can play the role of matchmaker between the two parties.

Leading smart city projects tend to rely on a wide range of financing vehicles, many of which require private partners. MSIs can play the role of matchmaker between the two parties. End-to-end security solutions will become of the utmost importance as critical systems become increasingly connected. It’s essential that the risk of smart city solutions such as congestion management systems are highly protected against cyberattacks, given the tangible consequences it could have.

It’s essential that the risk of smart city solutions such as congestion management systems are highly protected against cyberattacks, given the tangible consequences it could have. For MSIs to have successful long-term relationships with cities, they must establish open ecosystems. More advanced smart cities will not want to be locked in to single-partner ecosystems so as to avoid overreliance on any one provider.

In full, the report:

Lays out the three steps of the smart city journey, which starts with projects developed within siloed departments, and ends with open, interconnected solution ecosystems.

Identifies five key indicators for each of the three phases of the smart city journey, and discusses the importance of each.

Considers typical roadblocks encountered by cities in each phase of the journey, and, accordingly, how smart city solutions providers can most effectively address them.

Envisions the future of smart cities, with particular concern for the inherent limitations of data and AI, as well as how projects in the future will be funded and communicated to citizens.

