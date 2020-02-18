The Rainmakers: Meet the top 20 M&A bankers of 2019

source Danny Moloshok/Reuters; Brendan McDermid/ Reuters; Glodman Sachs; Morgan Stanley; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

The largest mergers and acquisitions are team efforts, but at the very top, a battled-tested senior banker provides critical advice that can make the difference in a transaction’s success or failure.

Business Insider has partnered with dealmaker financial data and intelligence platform MergerLinks to identify the top 20 North American bankers of 2019.

The best of these bankers are fiercely fought over, with top investment banks angling to get a leg up by poaching their competitors’ most successful deal architects. They’re often among the most highly compensated people on Wall Street.

Business Insider has partnered with MergerLinks, a financial intelligence platform that tracks deals and individual bankers, to present “The Rainmakers,” a league-table ranking of the top-20 M&A bankers based on the size of the deals they orchestrated in North America in 2019.

Topping this list was Morgan Stanley’s Clint Gartin – the healthcare specialist bested all other dealmakers in North American with a handful of blowout pharma transactions in 2019. Gartin has been executing deals and helping firms raise capital for nearly 40 years at Morgan Stanley, where he’s held a litany of leadership roles in its investment bank and now serves as its chairman.