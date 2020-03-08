INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: The ultimate guide for women who want to get ahead in their careers

caption For International Women’s Day 2020, Business Insider compiled a list of career strategies for women. source Nick David/Getty Images

International Women’s Day is a perfect time to look at the state of women in the workplace.

Women have made important strides. The #MeToo movement has helped change workplace cultures across the globe. A record number of women ran for the 2020 presidential election. More corporate and financial leaders are recognizing the importance of equality, as evidenced by conversations at The World Economic Forum and among new widely-distributed research.

But women still have a ways to go to achieving equity. In 2018, female full-time, year-round workers made only 82 cents for every dollar earned by men, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. And the numbers are even worse for women of color. At the current rate of progress, black women will wait until 2130 for equal pay and Hispanic women will have to wait until 2224. In performance reviews, there are many subtle ways that women face bias, which contributes to their lower wages, research has shown.

For women looking to double down in their careers, Business Insider compiled a list of resources for you to read.

Leveling up in your career:

How women can own their ambition at work and get ahead

17 things that make this the perfect résumé 20 American jobs dominated by women – and that also pay them what they deserve

4 steps black women should take to guarantee they have a mentor who’s looking out for them at work – especially when it’s time to be promoted or get a salary raise

Getting a raise:

Here’s how to find out if you’re underpaid at work, and the exact script to use when asking your boss for a salary increase

9 things you should never say during a salary negotiation

How to prepare for the 4 questions that will catch you off guard during a salary negotiation

What to know for your personal life:

Ladies who date men: You absolutely need to talk about your career plans before getting serious. Here’s how.

18 relationship facts everybody should know before getting married

10 countries that show just how behind the US is in paid parental leave for new mothers and fathers

Books to read:

7 books you should read right now if you’re struggling with imposter syndrome at work and need a confidence boost

20 books written by the world’s most powerful women that everyone should read

10 books to read if you want to quit your job and become your own boss, according to people who did it – and also wrote about it

6 books to read if you want to improve your mental strength