THE UPSKILLING CHALLENGE: How top companies are training their workforce on the hottest tech jobs

caption KPMG’s $450 million investment in its new Orlando-based training facility is just one of a slew of investments across corporate America. source Joe Williams

The push across corporate America to adopt advanced tech like artificial intelligence is well underway, but finding the talent necessary to support the pivot is increasingly difficult.

Instead of competing in a tight labor market, companies are turning to their existing workforces and spending billions of dollars to upskill employees on the most in-demand tech jobs.

The goals vary by company, but ultimately organizations are hoping to teach workers to use AI, big data, and other tools in their everyday jobs to improve performance and even bolster work-life balance.

Companies are aggressively pursuing digital tools that have the potential to completely revamp operations and even lead to potential job losses (or job gains, depending on the expert providing the insight).

But finding the talent necessary to support the adoption of artificial intelligence, automation, and other next-generation applications is increasingly difficult. That struggle is poised to get even worse as even more advanced tech like quantum computing becomes more mainstream.

Instead of competing in a tight labor market, companies are trying to retrain their existing workforces to use the technology. Amazon, Microsoft, Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and other corporate powerhouses are investing billions of dollars to teach workers the skills to manage and use big data, better visualize information, and use AI to simplify the more mundane aspects of jobs, among other pathways.

Business Insider is tracking the efforts to learn where and how companies are investing their money, and provide insight into how organizations can successfully manage the significant undertaking.

