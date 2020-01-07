The US military is reportedly on ‘high alert’ for an ‘imminent attack threat’ as footage shows Iranians moving military equipment

The US military is reportedly bracing itself for an “imminent” attack from Iran days after President Donald Trump ordered a strike that killed Iran’s second-most powerful leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The US military is reportedly bracing itself for an “imminent” attack from Iran days after President Donald Trump ordered a strike that killed Iran’s second-most powerful leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

American air-defense missile batteries stationed across the Middle East were put on high alert Monday night concerning the risk of an Iranian drone attack, according to CNN.

The Iranian forces have moved weapons and other military equipment, including drones and ballistic missiles, US intelligence officials told CNN. The equipment may have been moved to protect it from future US attacks or to prepare it to attack American targets.

The US is reportedly concerned about an attack on American targets in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.

Reached Tuesday, US Central Command told Insider it had “nothing further to add” about US air-defense systems going on high alert beyond what is already public.

The Iranian government has promised “revenge” on the US and said it has discussed 13 possible lines of attack.

“The Americans should know that until now 13 revenge scenarios have been discussed in the council and even if there is consensus on the weakest scenario carrying it out can be a historic nightmare for the Americans,” Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Tuesday, according to Reuters.

If Iran retaliates against the US for Soleimani’s assassination, Trump has promised to strike back against the country in a “disproportionate” manner, including by targeting Iranian cultural sites, which would be a war crime.

Iran’s leaders have called the US strike an act of war and the country’s parliament voted unanimously on Tuesday to designate the US military and Department of Defense as terrorist organizations.

Ryan Pickrell contributed reporting.