17 details you may have missed on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Walking Dead’

caption Negan catches Alpha off guard on Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead.” source Jace Downs/AMC

Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 10, episode 12, “Walk With Us.”

Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead” was one of the biggest and best in years.

While you may have been focused on the three huge deaths and whether or not Judith and the kids would be reunited with their parents and loved ones, you may have missed out on some major and minor nods to the comics and previous seasons.

Alpha was killed by Negan in a huge nod to the comics, with a twist.

You also may have missed that we finally learned Carol was the one to break Negan out of his cell. Keep reading to see everything you may have overlooked

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Judith had the opportunity to kill a Whisperer and hesitated.

caption Judith decides to spare the person’s life. source AMC

She didn’t wind up killing the person after they begged for their life.

The moment feels in direct contrast to a decision her brother, Carl, made early on the show on season three.

caption Hershel was afraid that killing a boy was going to lead Carl down a dark path. source AMC, Insider composite

On the season three finale, Carl shot and killed a boy named Jody who was starting to surrender right after he had to kill his mother.

It was something Carl brought up when he was dying to his father.

“Back at the prison, when we got attacked, there was a kid, little older than me. He had a gun. He was starting to put it down and I shot him,” Carl told Rick. “He was giving it up and I just shot him. I think about him, what I did to him, and how easy it was to just kill him.”

By the episode’s end, Judith had to take a life anyway.

caption Daryl comforts Judith after he sees she had to kill someone she knew. source AMC

She had to kill Earl, but after he was turned into one of the undead.

When Daryl found her late in the episode, it was clear it was something she took no pleasure in doing. She only did it to protect the other children.

Magna dirtied herself up among the dead to walk among them, becoming the latest person to use this technique on the show.

caption Glenn and Rick covered themselves in guts on season one to blend in with and walk among the dead. source AMC

It’s been previously used by Rick and Glenn on season one and even Negan and Father Gabriel on season eight.

Negan calls Beta Frowny McTwoknives on Sunday’s episode.

caption Negan loves messing around with Beta even though Ryan Hurst’s character could probably take him easily. source AMC

“I am at your service, Frowny McTwoknives,” Negan tells an extremely unenthused Beta.

It’s one of Negan’s many nicknames for Beta from the comics.

caption This takes place in issue No. 154 when Negan first meets Beta. source Image Comics/Skybound

Negan has referred to Beta as the Jolly Green Giant and Stabby McTwoKnives as well. “TWD” creator has referred to Beta as Frowny McTwoKnives in his letters section to readers at the end of comic issues as well.

Kelly has a pretty bad looking injury on her neck.

caption Is Kelly hiding a bite in the way Carl did from his group? source AMC

As she and Aaron are walking through the woods with baby Adam, you can see Kelly’s neck is dressed with a wound. Was she stabbed or cut during the war at the Hilltop? Perhaps.

It doesn’t seem like she was bit, but you never know on this show. It would be a sad moment if we found out Connie survived the cave in only to be reunited with her sister as she’s dying.

When Beta unexpectedly kills Gamma he tells her she will walk with them.

caption Gamma fights until the end, but she’s no match for Beta’s dagger. source AMC

“Walk With Us” is the name of Sunday’s episode. If Gamma wouldn’t return to be a Whisperer, Beta was going to find a way for her to walk with them whether or not she was alive or dead.

Aaron kills her before Beta is able to bring her back to Alpha’s horde.

Gamma rips off part of Beta’s mask on Sunday’s episode, leaving his face partially revealed.

caption Beta tells a fellow Whisperer to be quiet about his identity. source AMC

Beta picks up the mask. If you recall, Beta wears the mask of one of his best friend. It was revealed on season 10, episode two.

“By the end of season 10 you’ll get a real definitive answer of, “Oh, that’s why he wears this mask,” Hurst teased to Insider in October.

Beta is most likely trying to hide his identity because he’s a famous singer.

caption Did you catch this hint on “Fear TWD” last season? source AMC

When a fellow Whisperer catches sight of Beta, he recognizes who he is from before the zombie apocalypse.

“It’s you,” the Whisperer says. “Your voice sounded familiar, but…”

Before he could say anything else, Beta killed him right there and then.

Who is Beta? “Talking Dead” host Chris Hardwick may have already ruined the surprise. On the aftershow, he said the show’s spinoff, “Fear the Walking Dead,” had an Easter egg “that might be suggestive of Beta’s past.”

“All I can say at this point is that maybe Beta was a large personality in the world before the apocalypse and sort of letting go of that may have been tragic to his psyche,” Hurst told Hardwick last year.

If you go back to season five, episode 14 of “Fear TWD,” fans noticed Beta’s face appears to be on a vinyl record that was dropped by Daniel.

In the comics, Beta is revealed to be a famous basketball player before he’s killed.

Magna tells Yumiko that Connie made it out of the cave.

caption Connie is not trapped in the cave still, but it’s not known where she currently may be. source AMC

You may have missed this, but when Magna is recounting to Yumiko how she survived, she mentions that both she and Connie made it out alive.

Connie and Magna were trapped in a cave-in on the mid-season premiere in February.

“The sickos were either dead or trapped under rocks from the…” Magna’s voice trailed off as she looked at Carol, who was responsible for the cave-in. “We kept pushing, searching, took a turn and before we knew it we were in the herd. Connie and I moved together. The sickos pushed forward, got between us.”

“And her hand, her hand just slipped out of mine and I couldn’t find her again,” added Magna.

Magna jokes that she won’t have to worry about someone stealing her pillow now that the Hilltop is in pieces.

caption Magna and Yumiko make up after the last words they shared were during a fight on the last half of the season. source AMC

We learned on the last half of the season that Magna was stealing supplies from the Hilltop and lying about hording them. The reveal infuriated Yumiko and it drove a wedge between the couple.

For a moment, Carol looks like she’s going to let herself be bitten by a walker.

caption Carol stares at a walker for awhile before finally deciding to kill it. source AMC

After hearing that Connie may not be alive, Carol sits blaming herself for her uncertain fate. She knows Connie is a bright spot in Daryl’s life and she’ll never forgive herself if she was responsible for her death.

As she sits pondering, a walker starts reaching out to her. For a moment, it looks like Carol considers letting the zombie bite her. Eugene even stops and stares at Carol, wondering why she’s just looking at it. Before he needs to intervene, Carol snaps out of it and kills the walker.

In the comics, this is exactly how Carol died.

caption Carol also could have died on season three of the show. Above, is how she died in the comics in issue No. 42, which was released in 2007. The comic ended more than 10 years later in 2019 after 193 issues. source Image Comics/Skybound

After Rick and Lori turned her down to be in group relationship (this is a thing), Carol committed suicide by allowing a walker to fatally bite her. This took place early in the comic series at the prison.

“The Walking Dead” universe chief content officer, Scott Gimple, told Insider in April 2019 they considered killing Carol off the show back years ago.

“[In] season three, there was some conversation about maybe Carol going away,” Gimple said at the 2019 AMC Network Summit in New York City when Insider asked about the changes made to Carol’s story arc from the comic to the show.

“I was dead set against it,” he continued, “because I thought it would be a great story to see a person who came from abuse become the hero, and not in an easy way. She herself had to struggle with the power that she found.”

Carol is the one character on the show who has emerged to have a much different, empowering story arc from that of her counterpart in Robert Kirkman’s comic series.

Carol finds Henry’s fighting staff in the ground and becomes alarmed.

caption Carol picks up her adopted son’s staff in the woods. source AMC

She knows Lydia, Henry’s old girlfriend, was using it in the fight at the Hilltop. They shared a moment of conversation before the battle began.

Carol looked concerned that something may have happened to her.

Negan reveals that his wife died of pancreatic cancer.

caption Negan tells Alpha about his wife Lucille. source AMC

If you’re familiar with the comics, then this didn’t come as a surprise. It’s revealed that Negan’s wife, Lucille, died of cancer in a one-off comic series called “Here’s Negan.“

Negan previously spoke about his wife to Father Gabriel on season eight. In the same season, he revealed to Jadis/Anne that he named his beloved bat after his dead wife.

On Sunday’s episode, Negan tells Alpha that he loved his wife even when she lost her hair. It seems like Negan hints that that’s partially a reason why he’s into Alpha’s bald look.

Negan kills Alpha in a moment straight out of the comics.

caption Here’s a look at how the comic compares to Sunday’s episode. source AMC, Skybound/Image Comics

When Negan slits Alpha’s throat, it’s very similar to how he kills her in the comics in issue No. 156.

The main difference is that the comic version of Negan sadistically seems to take more pleasure in the fact he’s killing Negan in order to impress Rick. He truly doesn’t believe in the Whisperer way of life. The show version of Negan appears to empathize with Alpha more and genuinely care for her to some extent.

If you were completely caught off guard by this moment, you can catch Negan preparing to kill Alpha moments before it happens.

caption Did you catch this moment? source AMC

As Alpha looks inside an empty room, you can spot Negan reaching for his knife.

Samantha Morton told Insider she knew exactly how she’d be killed when joining the show.

caption Morton always knew she’d die at Negan’s hands. source Jace Downs/AMC

“I was in discussions with [showrunner] Angela [Kang] under the early stages if I potentially was going to play Alpha, it was very clear that this character would have her head chopped off,” Morton told Insider.

“I knew I was going to die by my head being chopped off by Negan, yes,” Morton added.

You can read our full interview with Morton here.

Negan killed Alpha for Carol, which is a twist on what happens in the comics.

caption Negan killed Alpha for Rick in the comics. source AMC

In the comics, Negan sets out on his own to kill Alpha to prove himself to Rick. He delivers Alpha’s head to an injured Rick in issue No. 157 knowing that Rick never would have been able to kill the Whisperer leader on his own.

It was Carol who let Negan out of his cell earlier on season 10.

caption Carol is seen looking out at the horizon with a map in her hand. Is she thinking of where Negan went. source AMC

On season 10, episode four, Negan is blamed for the death of someone in Alexandria who was attacking Lydia. Negan says it was an accident and he’s locked up in his cell as others decide whether or not he should be killed.

In that time, we learn someone has let Negan out of his cell. If you return to that episode, you can hear Father Gabriel tell Aaron that the guards said “the keys are missing.”

“Whoever stole them must have let them out,” said Aaron. The two try to figure out who it was and mention Laura, a former Savior, was on watch. But Father Gabriel mentions that Laura said she didn’t do it. Lydia takes responsibility and it seems like the community let’s it go and believes her so she can stay safe in a cell.

We now know for certain that Carol broke Negan out. When she did, she struck a deal with him to infiltrate the Whisperers, gain their trust, and kill Alpha.

If you return to the end of season 10, episode four, Carol is seen looking at a map, looking out over the community. Perhaps she’s thinking about the plan she just put into place.

It’s not unheard of for Carol to take things into her own hands.

caption Carol saved her family from the Sanctuary on season five. source Gene Page/AMC

At the prison during season three, she burned the bodies of two people who were sick to stop the spread of an illness. Later, when Rick and the group were kidnapped by the cannibals, Carol swooped in to blow up the compound and save the day.

Carol’s decision for Negan to infiltrate the Whisperers is very similar to what Alpha planned out with Dante.

caption We learned on the mid-season finale in November that Alpha planted Dante into the Alexandria community. source Gene Page/AMC

During the first half of the season, we learned that Alpha sent Dante as a spy into the Alexandria community to stir up paranoia and get people sick.

Carol and Alpha were literally making the same exact chess move at the same time and neither of them realized it until it was too late.

By the time community members realized Dante was a spy, he already poisoned their water supply and killed Siddiq. When Alpha figured out Negan wasn’t faithful, her throat was slashed.