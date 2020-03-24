‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 finale is being pushed back until later this year due to the coronavirus

caption Fans will have to wait to see the final episode of “The Walking Dead” season 10 until some time later in the year. source Gene Page/AMC

AMC will no longer air “The Walking Dead” season 10 finale on Sunday, April 12.

In a release sent to Insider, the network announced “current events” have made it impossible to complete post-production on the finale.

The current season will now end with season 10, episode 15 on Sunday, April 5.

According to AMC, “TWD” season 10 finale will air “later this year.”

“The Walking Dead” will no longer air its scheduled season 10 finale on April 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5,” said AMC in a statement.

AMC says the planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year on the network.

caption Here’s new artwork AMC released for “TWD” season 10 finale. source AMC

Series executive producer and visual effects makeup artist Greg Nicotero said he found out about the episode delay shortly ahead of fans on Instagram.

A message about #TheWalkingDead finale delay from EP/VFX Master Greg Nicotero pic.twitter.com/t5Cj67Houy — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 24, 2020

For those who are wondering what the post-production schedule for the series looks like, Nicotero gave fans an idea of the amount of time spent to get episodes just right.

“Post production for those who are curious involves VFX, music, sound mixing and sound FX,” wrote Nicotero on Instagram. “This process usually goes up to about 3 weeks from air date. I’m finding out about this same time you guys are and it’s disappointing but the episode will not disappoint. Be safe everyone.”

“As the co-writer of 1015, we’re super proud of the episode and think it’ll tide our #TWDFamily over nicely until we are able to properly finish and air 1016…” “TWD” writer and co-producer Kevin Deiboldt said on Twitter about the season’s current final episode that viewers will see for some time.

As the co-writer of 1015, we’re super proud of the episode and think it’ll tide our #TWDFamily over nicely until we are able to properly finish and air 1016… — Kevin Deiboldt ???? (@kdeiboldt) March 24, 2020

Additionally, AMC will release the first eight episodes of season 10 for free on AMC.com and the AMC app immediately following the airing of season 10, episode 15 on Sunday, April 5.

The episodes will be available to stream through Friday May 1. The first nine seasons of “The Walking Dead” are available to stream on Netflix.

This is the latest delay to hit “TWD” Universe. Previously, AMC announced its next “TWD” spinoff, a limited two-season series titled “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” will not debut as planned on Sunday, April 12.

The show was set to debut after the season 10 finale of “The Walking Dead.” Critics, including Insider, were asked to hold reviews of the upcoming series until further notice.

caption Nico Tortorella stars on the new “Walking Dead” spin-off. source Courtesy AMC

Meanwhile, production on season six of “Fear the Walking Dead” has been shut down. Pre-production on season 11 of “TWD” has also been delayed. Currently, “The Walking Dead” writers’ room is still cranking on season 11 episodes.

The delay of the season 10 finale of “TWD” comes, arguably, at a time when the show is at its best. Since taking over the series on season nine, showrunner Angela Kang has kept fans on their toes with big deaths ahead of finale episodes and twists that are much larger from the comics.

Recently, the show killed off three characters, including the latest series villain, in one episode. “The Walking Dead” most recently bid farewell to star Danai Gurira.

“The Walking Dead” joins a long list of TV shows and movies, including CW’s “Riverdale,” whose production schedules have been affected by COVID-19.