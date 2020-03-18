The week Trump and conservatives finally got serious about coronavirus

Donald Trump has dramatically shifted his tone on the coronavirus.

In recent days, he’s gone from saying the fear of the virus is a “hoax” meant to undermine him and inaccurately comparing COVID-19 to the flu to acknowledging it’s a “pandemic.”

Trump claims he hasn’t changed his stance, but the transformation has been noticed by both the mainstream and conservative media.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out Republicans who were downplaying the virus on his show March 9. A few days later, Trump started to shift his approach to the virus.

Fox News and other conservative outlets have now started highlighting the administration’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

Fox & Friends has even started practicing social distancing on air.

Republican lawmakers like Rep. Matt Gaetz are now promoting CDC guidance and the administration’s coronavirus response.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding his members fall in line to pass a coronavirus relief package through Congress.

At a Tuesday afternoon briefing, an NBC News reporter asked Trump if he had taken on a more “somber” tone on the coronavirus crisis recently. Trump denied any pivot, saying, “I’ve always known…this is a pandemic” and that he “felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

But Trump had clearly taken a different approach to the virus, to the point that CNN’s Dana Bash called the transformation “remarkable” live on air.

And it wasn’t just Trump that had changed his tune.

The pivot in the conservative response to the coronavirus over the last several days has been swift and notable. The entire ecosystem – from the president himself to Republican lawmakers to Fox News – has shifted from downplaying the danger of the virus and claiming the Trump’s enemies were stoking fear to soberly emphasizing that the coronavirus is a genuine public health crisis with enormous stakes.

On March 9, Trump was still trying to downplay the coronavirus by comparing it to the flu, even though it was by then clear that the new disease was much more deadly, in an effort to keep the stock market from plunging. On March 12, the White House was still insisting Trump didn’t need to be tested for the coronavirus, despite the fact that he took a picture alongside an infected member of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s staff, and had come into contact with Republican lawmakers who had been exposed to the virus.

Trump started to take the coronavirus threat seriously in part because Fox News host Tucker Carlson deviated from his colleagues and bluntly stated in a March 9 monologue that “this is real”, and “definitely not just the flu,” the Washington Post reported.

“People you trust – people you probably voted for – have spent weeks minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem,” Carlson told his viewers.

Tucker Carlson pushing back against coronavirus coverage from those who "have spent weeks minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem." "'It's just partisan politics,' they say. 'Calm down. In the end this is just like the flu.' Carlson: "It's definitely not just the flu" pic.twitter.com/h7N20Pi2Bd — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 10, 2020

On March 13, Trump held a press conference in the Rose Garden that was not without its gaffes, but resembled more of what Americans would expect from a president addressing a crisis. It featured several top federal health experts and American business leaders, who provided substantial and factual updates.

Trump now says he took a test for the coronavirus, which the White House announced came back negative. After his supporter Rep. Devin Nunes of California told Fox News it was a “great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant,” Trump later told reporters, “I think it’s probably better that you don’t.”

The president is still the president: He kept trying to shake hands at the March 13 press conference even though the CDC has declared such contact verboten, and he continues to insist on referring to the coronavirus as a “Chinese virus” on Twitter, which Trump’s critics have decried as xenophobic and racist. On Tuesday, he lashed out again at the media by decrying the “Fake News narrative” that he had evolved on the coronavirus response.

But with occasional exceptions for the media, Joe Biden and Andrew Gillum, Trump’s Twitter feed has recently focused on one enemy: the coronavirus.

“I’m pleased that the president and the public health officials seem to now be on the same page,” Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said on Monday. “I think there was a gap in the early days.”

A major change in messaging at Fox News

Meanwhile on Fox News, top primetime personalities shifted from downplaying fears of the virus as an attempt to undermine Trump to pushing the administration’s response to the pandemic and broadcasting its plan to aggressively combat the coronavirus.

The hosts of Fox & Friends started to practice social distancing. Ainsley Earhardt, a Fox & Friends host, stopped saying it was a good time to fly, and started telling people to “keep your distance.”

On Feb. 27, Sean Hannity sarcastically told his more than 3 million viewers, “Tonight I can report the sky is absolutely falling. We’re all doomed,” before blaming the media and Democrats for overhyping fears of the coronavirus.

But by the night of March 16, the media criticism was still there but the sarcasm was gone. Hannity opened his 9 p.m. show by telling viewers, “We are now entering what will be the crucial, defining, 15 day period as it relates to this virus, where we must slow the spread of coronavirus.” His monologue was accompanied by an image of the president’s coronavirus guidelines for America that warned of “15 Days to Slow the Spread” and a chyron that declared the same message.

“What you will often see is either Fox or Trump leading the way and the other following along in the wake,” Matt Gertz, a senior fellow at the media watchdog group Media Matters for America who focuses on Fox News and disinformation, told Insider. “They sort of play off one another because he is watching so much of the coverage, and because they are trying so heavily to support him or influence him.”

War Room, a right-wing radio show and podcast hosted by Raheem Kassam of the National Pulse and former Trump advisors Steve Bannon and Jason Miller, has also gone all out on coverage of the health crisis. Brietbart News, another right-leaning outlet, has done the same.

Conservative politicians push a message of urgency

Newt Gingrich, who currently lives in Italy as his wife Callista Gingrich serves as Ambassador to the Holy See, documented the hell that coronavirus had wrought on the country in an op-ed for Newsweek. He praised Trump’s actions so far but warned America “should be planning for a worst-case pandemic and using the kind of intensity of implementation which served us so well in World War II.”

Meanwhile Congress has taken uncharacteristically swift and cooperative action to pass emergency measures. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, not one to throw Democrats a bone, canceled a planned recess and on Tuesday advised members who didn’t like the coronavirus relief package sent over by the Democrat-controlled House to “gag and vote for it anyway.”

The urgency came after the coronavirus showed up in their own house, both literally and figuratively. Several Republican members of Congress – and some of Trump’s staunchest allies on the Hill – were forced to self-quarantine after coming into contact with COVID-19 patients over the last three weeks (at least 2 House Democrats also had to self-quarantine, and a member of Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell’s staff tested positive.)

On March 4, Rep. Matt Gaetz wore a gas mask on the House floor as the chamber considered an $8.3 billion emergency response bill and was accused of making light of the pandemic. Five days later, he had to go into self-quarantine aboard Air Force One after learning he’d interacted with an infected individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) a week prior.

Now out of quarantine, Gaetz has appeared on Fox News to praise the Trump administration’s response and urge Americans to wash their hands and limit large gatherings, per CDC guidance.

“I think we’re reaching a point where propaganda doesn’t work anymore,” Matt Gertz of Media Matters told Insider.

“Once major cities start basically closing up shop out of fear of the incredible danger posed by coronavirus, it’s no longer feasible to make the arguments that they had been making for weeks and weeks,” Gertz said. “And so the tone has to shift because its impossible to disguise what’s happening any longer and it will be come less tenable in the weeks and months to come.”

