There are now over 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York state

There are now more than 100 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.

A majority of the cases are confirmed outside the metropolitan area with 82 in Westchester County, 12 in New York City, 5 in Nassau County, 2 in Rockland County, 2 in Saratoga County, one in Suffolk County, and one in Ulster County.

“We’re testing aggressively & we are seeing the number of confirmed cases go up as expected,” Cuomo tweeted.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that officials in New York have confirmed 16 additional cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total number to 105.

There are 82 confirmed cases in Westchester County, 12 in New York City, 5 in Nassau County, 2 in Rockland County, 2 in Saratoga County, one in Suffolk County, and another in Ulster County.

New York is now the second US state to detect more than 100 coronavirus infections, following Washington.

The update comes one day after Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surge across the US.

The governor declares a state of emergency when a disaster may be imminent or severe enough to require state aid to local officials. Declaring a state of emergency also authorizes the governor to quickly direct state agency resources to communities in need.

In extraordinary circumstances, it may also enable the state to request federal assistance if the state doesn’t have enough resources to address or contain the emergency.

“Somebody has to go knock on their door, once a day,” Cuomo said on Saturday as he briefed reporters on the update. “This is labor intensive.”

Officials have reported more than 400 cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths across the US as of Sunday. Florida reported the first death on the East Coast on Friday and a number of new cases along with Georgia on Saturday. Meanwhile, 21 people on board the Grand Princess, a cruise ship docked off the coast of California, have tested positive for the virus.

In New York, according to The New York Times, a taxi or ride-hailing driver in Queens tested positive, resulting in more than 40 doctors and others at the hospital treating him to go into self-quarantine.

Also on Saturday, Amtrak canceled its nonstop service between New York and Washington, DC, because of a lack of demand.

The company said it would cancel service until May 26 and said in a statement, “We are making temporary adjustments to our schedule, such as removing train cars or canceling trains when there is a convenient alternative with a similar schedule that will have minimal impact to customers.”

The Trump administration is also facing intense scrutiny over its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

President Donald Trump has largely downplayed the severity of the outbreak and placed officials with little to no background in managing public health crises or infectious diseases in charge of spearheading the White House’s response.

On Friday, the president drew sharp backlash when he told reporters that although scientific and medical experts had urged him to bring infected Americans off the cruise ship, he didn’t want to do so because it would cause the number of reported cases to go up and it “wasn’t our fault.”

Meanwhile, in Italy, the government locked down much of the northern part of the country – which is its economic center and home to up to 16 million people – to contain the rapid spread of the virus within its borders. The action will restrict movement for roughly 25% of Italy’s population.

“We are facing an emergency, a national emergency,” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said as he announced the decision.

Italy’s spread of the coronavirus is the worst in Europe and the worst in any country outside of China, which is where the global outbreak originated.

According to Italian officials and the World Health Organization, the number of confirmed cases in the country more than doubled this week from about 2,500 cases on Wednesday to more than 5,800 on Saturday. The number of deaths surged from 36 to 233.