There is just 1 Singaporean or PR among the 793 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Singapore is continuing to climb, with 793 cases confirmed on Friday (May 15) alone, but of these, only one patient is a Singaporean or permanent resident.
As it had been previously, the vast majority of new cases are work pass holders living in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.
To date, Singapore has recorded 26,891 Covid-19 infections.
As of Thursday, 21 of the patients – or 0.078 per cent – have died due to Covid-19 complications. Just over 19,000 are currently still being housed in isolation facilities while 1,072 remain hospitalised.
MOH said that 1,164 patients were discharged on Thursday. This brings the total number of recovered patients to 5,973.
