I tried this straw water bottle with my toddler to encourage her to drink water, and 3 years later it’s proven great for older kids too

caption The Thermos Foogo is an 11-ounce straw bottle that’s great for encouraging young children to drink water. source Alyson Aladro/INSIDER

The Thermos Foogo 11-Ounce Straw Bottle is part of a series of bottles that spans multiple developmental stages and ages.

It has a closable cap and a built-in straw that’s perfect for toddlers, plus the pear shape makes it easy for little hands to hold.

We’ve had our first Foogo Straw Bottle for three years, and I’ve been impressed by its durability and ease of use.

My kids drink a ton of water. As is typically recommended by pediatricians, I introduced them to water-drinking when they were around 6 months old and never looked back.

One way we developed this great habit was by making sure we had kid-friendly, easy-to-use, easy-to-clean water bottles. The Thermos Foogo 11-ounce Straw Bottle, designed for children 18 months and up, checks all those boxes, and we’ve loved it since my oldest child began using it three years ago.

This isn’t to say you can’t put other liquids in the Foogo. However, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, it’s not recommended that babies or toddlers have regular access to liquids like fruit juice, which have added sugar and can lead to tooth decay or tummy troubles. Just like good habits, bad habits form early. Encouraging your little one to drink lots of water is the healthiest option – and this bottle is a great way to do just that.

The Thermos Foogo Straw Bottle has 3 major design advantages

In addition to it being BPA-free and top-rack dishwasher safe, the Foogo has three major design advantages: It is clear, it is contoured, and it has a closable cap. (The alliteration is just a bonus.)

That the 11-ounce bottle is clear is helpful because you can see how much water your child is drinking throughout the day. When my kids are dealing with a fever or cold, it’s my go-to bottle. Making sure they are hydrated while their bodies are working hard battling an illness is especially important at those times.

Next, the bottle is slightly pear-shaped, meaning there’s a little bit of a waist to hold onto in the middle. This is great for tiny hands that maybe don’t need to use a handle anymore but struggle to use a bottle or cup with a less ergonomic design.

Finally, the straw is covered by the closable cap, but both parts pop into action by pushing the button on the front. I find that this prevents more leakage than a lot of other bottles with a fold-down straw design. It’s not a perfect system, especially if your toddler, like mine, likes to see what happens when you slam an upside-down bottle on any nearby surface. But it can hold its own upright in a travel bag.

Both my kids easily and readily use the Foogo

What I have found over the years is that this bottle is appropriate for a wide age range. When my oldest was a toddler, we introduced her to this bottle to fine-tune her straw skills. Because it doesn’t have a particularly babyish feel or design, she still uses it without any pushback (compared to moments when she’s insistent on distancing herself from anything that doesn’t immediately shout “I’m the older sibling!”).

Now that my youngest is using the Foogo, even when full, the bottle is still light enough that I don’t have to worry about him being able to hold it long enough to drink. The same bottle has persisted through both kids’ rigorous physical tests, including table-smashing, so it’s safe to say that it’s also super durable.

The cons

Like many items in the kids’ food and drink domain, you may need a little elbow grease to fully clean the parts of this bottle where moisture gets easily trapped – namely, the flexible piece that includes the part of the straw that sticks out of the cap and the circular base it connects to, which holds it in place from inside the cap. The straw part, in particular, is narrow and sort of oddly shaped, so the whole thing may be better off getting hand-washed than thrown into the dishwasher.

While not a major issue, my little one, now 19 months old, needs my help pushing the button to access the straw. Since one of his favorite activities is closing the cap, it can get cumbersome.

The bottom line

The Thermos Foogo 11-ounce Straw Bottle is a solid option when it comes to durable, versatile water bottles for kids 18 months and up. There is a decent amount of flexibility with younger and older kids in that it doesn’t look or feel too babyish.

Thermos also makes Foogo bottles for other ages and stages. In the lineup, there’s Stage 1, a sippy bottle with handles that is for ages 6 months and up, and Stage 2, a sippy bottle without handles for ages 12 months and up.

Because we didn’t arrive at the Foogo until Stage 3, we have not personally handled all of these other options, but based on the bucket of student water bottles in my daughter’s pre-K classroom, I’d say the various models are popular and reliable.

Pros: Durable, contoured for small hands, closable top, good for multiple age groups

Cons: Can’t just toss it in the dishwasher, the littlest ones may need help getting to the straw