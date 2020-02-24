My toddler loves to drink from this stainless steel water bottle — here’s how its child-friendly design prevents leaks

caption Thermos Funtainer water bottles have a built-in straw and secure click-shut lid that prevents leaks. source Alicia Betz/Business Insider

Kids’ water bottles tend to leak or break easily, but the Thermos Funtainer doesn’t leak and has withstood plenty of drops from my daughter.

With a lid that clicks shut to prevent leaks, the straw bottle is easy for toddlers and kids to operate on their own.

The 12-ounce bottle is made of double-walled stainless steel and has a BPA-free plastic lid and straw.

With 30 colors and designs, including Frozen, Paw Patrol, Star Wars, Marvel superheroes, and Mario, there is a bottle design that will appeal to every child.

My daughter is only 1 1/2 years old, and I’ve already purchased more water bottles for her than I care to admit. The majority of bottles we’ve tried leak, and the ones that don’t are too difficult for my daughter to open. To further complicate things, I prefer stainless steel and that drastically narrows down the options.

So when I finally found a water bottle that checked all the boxes, I was ecstatic. I bought her the “Harry Potter”-themed Thermos Funtainer over six months ago, and it’s our favorite water bottle to date. We love it so much that I recently bought a second, the “Frozen 2” design.

The Thermos Funtainer design

While this double-walled stainless steel bottle is not marketed as leakproof, I’ve found that when the lid is clicked shut, water does not leak from the bottle. Kids can open the lid by pushing a button on the front, and my daughter was able to open and close it on her own starting when she was around 14 months old. Once open, there is an angled straw that’s in the perfect position for kids to drink from without having to tilt their head.

The bottle holds 12 ounces of liquid and is designed to keep it cold for up to 12 hours. My daughter loves her water, so she never lets it go 12 hours without finishing the bottle. But anytime she wants a drink, her water is always cold. An added bonus: The bottle never sweats. You should be aware that the Funtainer is intended to be used only for cold liquids.

caption The Thermos Funtainer is an easy to clean kids' straw water bottle.

The straw allows water to flow very freely and easily. Some of the bottles with straws that are designed to be leakproof require strong sucking to get any water out. This is not at all the case with the Funtainer.

Kids can also flip up a small handle attached to the lid if they want to carry the bottle that way. The handle is perfect to attach to backpacks, lunch boxes, and diaper bags, too.

We’ve had our first Funtainer for about six months, and it’s still in perfect condition. The printed design hasn’t been scratched or worn away, there are no dents or scratches on the bottle, and there are no holes or leaks in the straw or lid.

Cleaning is also a breeze. The lid unscrews, and the straw is made of two pieces that easily come apart. I’ve never seen mold grow on this bottle as I have on others that have flaps or nooks and crannies that are difficult to clean. The Thermos Funtainer is also dishwasher safe, though the company recommends handwashing.

The bottle can leak if you’re not careful

If you have a child who may forget to close the lid when they’re done (as my daughter does from time to time), it will leak when the lid isn’t clicked shut. Even so, when my daughter forgets to close the lid, some water escapes out of the top but never leaves a huge mess that I have to clean up.

The bottom line

My daughter currently has the “Harry Potter” and “Frozen 2” designs, but there are 30 designs to choose from. Having a fun water bottle depicting a child’s favorite character is an excellent way to encourage them to drink more water.

As long as your child remembers to close the lid, the Funtainer is a leak-free water bottle that’s durable and simple to clean. What more could a parent ask for?