These are the jobs deemed ‘essential’ under New York’s new coronavirus executive order

- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new slate of measures to combat the coronavirus during a Friday press briefing, ratcheting up the state’s workforce reduction to 100%.
- However, there are exceptions for those who work in “essential services.”
- Shortly after Cuomo finished taking questions, New York state released a list of professions and workplaces that count as essential.
New restrictions on which businesses can stay open and who can go to work will take effect in New York State on Sunday evening.
Employers will go from having only half of their staff in the office at one time to a 100% reduction, with a carve out for “essential services,” according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
New York State now has a list of professions and workplaces that will not have to abide by the order to stay home.
STate finally released essential list that do not need to comply with workforce reductions. Have a look: pic.twitter.com/bsngsIhFmV
— Dan Telvock (@DanTelvock) March 20, 2020
Health care operations
Those who work at hospitals, research and laboratory locations, dentist offices, nursing homes, medical supply facilities and walk-in care centers are all exempt from staying at home.
Cuomo has enlisted private labs and established drive through locations to increase the number of COVID-19 tests amid a nationwide shortage.
Infrastructure and transportation
Those who work in public utilities, power generation, telecommunications, the airline industry and public transportation are exempt.
This not only includes subway and bus drivers, but also those contracting for ride hailing apps like Uber and Lyft.
Manufacturing
The manufacturing sector has a bunch of exceptions under the 100% workforce reduction, including:
- Food processing, including all foods and beverages
- Chemicals
- Medical equipment/instruments
- Pharmaceuticals
- Safety and sanitary products
- Telecommunications
- Microelectronics/semi-conductor
- Agriculture/farms
- Paper products
“Essential retail”
Most businesses will have to shudder their offices and have employees work from home, but others related to health and safety will stay open as usual. Bars and restaurants will continue to be limited to serving food exclusively through takeout and delivery.
- Grocery stores including all food and beverage stores
- Pharmacies
- Convenience stores
- Farmer’s markets
- Gas stations
- Restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)
- Hardware and building material stores
News media
News outlets are exempt under the executive order, though many publications – including Insider Inc. – have been under work from home mandates, with some exceptions.
Financial services
- Banks
- Insurance
- Payroll
- Accounting
Miscellaneous “essential services”
A wide reaching set of professions are also exempt if their work is essential to the general welfare of society.
- Trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal
- Mail and shipping services
- Laundromats/dry cleaning
- Building cleaning and maintenance
- Child care services
- Auto repair
- Warehouse/distribution and fulfillment
- Funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries
- Storage for essential businesses
- Animal shelters or animal care or management
The full guidance from New York State can be found here.