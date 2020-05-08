A Japanese company created the thinnest paper in the world and it’s used to preserve art at the Vatican and the Louvre — see how it’s made

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Tenjugo is the thinnest paper in the world, made by a company in Japan.

The paper dries to become nearly transparent and is used for repairing historical documents.

It’s been used to preserve art in the Louvre and the Vatican.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The thinnest paper in the world, tenjugo, comes from a single factory in Japan’s Kochi prefecture.

Tenjugo was produced by hand for over 1,000 years, until the 20th century. It has been used for ceremonial purposes, including writing and artwork, and later as paper for typewriters, Oliver Whang at The New York Times reported. Now, the paper is made using machines, and is thinner than ever.

Repairing and preserving artwork and historical documents is risky work, and doing so too aggressively risks damaging the original piece. As machines made tenjugo thinner, its clear use became conservation. Tenjugo is used all around the world for conservation, from the Louvre to the British Museum to the Vatican.

Here’s how it’s made.

The factory is located about 400 miles southwest of Tokyo.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Historically, the paper has been used for sliding doors, lampshades, and room dividers.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Tenjugo paper is made from kozo, the stems of mulberry plants.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Kozo is bundled to prepare for the process.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Hidaka Washi

First, workers clean the kozo and remove any dirt or imperfections.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Then, the kozo are steamed.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Cooking the plant removes materials that connect the fibers, leaving only what will be used in the final product.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Then, steamed kozo plants go into a large water tank for another cleaning.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

This part of the process also removes any scratches the plants might have left on each other.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Though the process is now industrialized, workers still remove some impurities by hand.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Hiroyoshi Chinzei is a fourth-generation tenjugo maker, and head of the company.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

This stage takes place over several days, and requires five different workers at five different cleaning stations.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Next comes the time-consuming process of disentangling the kozo.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Then, fibers are combined in a solution using neri, liquid from the sunset hibiscus plant.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Neri thickens the solution.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Once the mixture is thick enough, it can go to the papermaking machine.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

The papermaking machine rocks the material backing and forth, and the fibers become intertwined.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

It’s essentially the same process that was once done by hand.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

The thin fibers are rolled into sheets of paper for delivery.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

At this point, the final product is nearly transparent.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

This thinnest paper is only 0.02 mm thick, the width of a single kozo fiber.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

This makes it even thinner than human skin, an accomplishment no other factory has been able to replicate.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

Because of this delicate size, Yale paper conservator Soyeon Choi called tenjugo “the bread and butter in paper conservation.”

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

It can repair small damaged areas on historical documents, or be used to reinforce entire pages.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

The material is used all over the world to restore documents, books, paintings and statues.

caption Tengujo paper process. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

The Louvre, the British Museum, and the Vatican are among Hidaka Washi’s customers.