Chefs reveal 10 things they wish all customers would start doing

Insider spoke to chefs about what they wish their customers would start doing.

Chefs said they love when diners are honest about their food.

Some of the pros told Insider they’d prefer if patrons address their problems with the restaurant staff in person instead of writing negative reviews online.

Many chefs hate when people put salt on their food without tasting it first.

Preparing food for a crowd comes with its own set of pet peeves.

Insider consulted with professional chefs to figure out what they want customers to start doing more of and what they wish all diners would stop doing immediately.

Chefs want customers to be honest about whether or not they enjoyed their meal.

Aleka Shunk, former chef and owner of Bite Sized Kitchen, told Insider that she always appreciated when customers were actually honest when asked if they enjoyed their meal.

“I appreciate honesty and understand everyone likes things a little differently, especially when it comes to food. If a customer didn’t like their meal, I’d love it if they told me what about the meal they did not like so next time I can try to make it to their liking,” said Shunk.

Although it may seem more polite to pretend you simply weren’t hungry after leaving a full plate on the table, a kindly-worded critique isn’t likely to offend the chef.

Chefs wish customers would taste their food before adding salt to it.

“As a chef, I season my food well. When customers receive their food, I always notice if they reach for the salt and pepper without tasting it first,” said Shunk.

Shunk complained that if you add salt before tasting your meal, the food can end up over-seasoned – and the blame for that often falls on the chef.

Most chefs appreciate when customers stay out of the kitchen.

Shunk told Insider that one universal chef pet peeve is when customers enter the kitchen.

“Some customers pop their heads in the kitchen and ask for something specific. The back kitchen is for the waitresses and chef only, so it makes a chef feel like customers are invading their personal work area,” said Shunk.

She said that she wishes diners would consult with their server about food orders, not the chef.

If you’re smoking outside of a restaurant, stay away from the entrance.

Chef Brian Howard of Sparrow+Wolf in Las Vegas, Nevada, told Insider that he wishes customers would obey smoking restrictions and be more considerate when lighting up outside restaurants.

“Quit smoking outside the restaurant doors. It’s rude to the other guests. There’s nothing worse than when the door opens and pushes that nasty smell into a room,” said Howard.

Even if you’re dining somewhere that allows smoking beside buildings, it’s more polite to move to a spot where smoke won’t waft into the dining room when the restaurant door opens.

Chefs prefer when customers address problems in person rather than in reviews.

Michael Fiorelli, executive chef at Olivetta in West Hollywood, California, told Insider that he would love it if more customers addressed problems with their dining experience in person instead of through online reviews.

“It’s beneficial for management to address the issue in real time opposed to hearing about it via a negative post on Yelp after you leave,” said Fiorelli.

Fiorelli explained that talking to someone before leaving the restaurant allows the staff to receive feedback directly, resolve the issue, and improve where necessary in order to prevent the problem from occurring again.

Chefs love when customers are adventurous eaters.

Christa Csoka, chef at The Artisan’s Palate in North Carolina, told Insider that she’s thrilled when customers are willing to try unfamiliar ingredients and unusual flavor combinations.

“We love it when customers are open-minded about trying new things. Being open to new tastes can often make your dining experience even better than you might realize,” said Csoka.

Csoka added that diners should be especially open to trying dishes that are recommended by the staff. Servers often get to sample each new dish as it’s added to the menu, so they know what’s worth ordering.

Chefs wish customers would keep their private lives at home.

Using a meal at a restaurant as an opportunity to conduct personal business, such as a breakup or an argument, will leave everyone in the restaurant cringing, especially the chef.

“Stop thinking it’s a good idea to break up at the table. I understand that you might think being in a public place will somehow stifle the emotions of such an event – [but] it doesn’t,” said Santos.

Santos also said that when a patron causes a scene in the dining room, restaurant staff will usually add a note next to their name and booking info.

Some chefs want diners to eat food immediately, not pause to take photos of it.

Kazushige Suzuki, head sushi chef at Sushi Ginza Onodera in New York, told Insider that he hates when customers delay eating to snap photos of their meal.

“When a chef places a piece of food in front of you, it should be eaten immediately. Do not wait or stop to take a photo,” said Suzuki.

Suzuki emphasized that this is especially important with sushi, which is often carefully prepared with time-sensitive elements like temperature and texture in mind.

Customers should read menu descriptions carefully before asking questions.

Asking questions of your server is a great way to figure out what to order, but Csoka stressed that customers should check to see if their question is answered by the menu first.

“We took the time to write menu descriptions to help you determine what to order. Please ask as many questions as you like, but try to refrain from asking what is printed on the menu you just read,” said Csoka.

Always check in with restaurant staff if you have any food allergies, regardless of what is printed on the menu.

Be specific when asking for recommendations.

If you ask for a recommendation from your server, bartender, barista, or chef, try to be specific as to what you prefer in terms of flavor elements and textures.

Otherwise, you may end up being served something you don’t enjoy.

“What one person likes may not be what you like, so try to offer more about what appeals to you. For example, tell the chef if you are sensitive to spice or if you like sweeter items,” said Csoka.

