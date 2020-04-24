12 things that only exist in Texas

caption Buc-ee’s is a staple in Texas. source The Washington Post/ Getty

Texas has culture and traditions that are uniquely its own.

Chains like Whataburger, Buc-ee’s, and H-E-B are Texan businesses.

Events and attractions like Texas State Fair, SXSW, and Schlitterbahn only exist in the Lone Star State.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Texas is the second-largest state in the US, so it makes sense that the state has its own culture and traditions.

Texans are able to enjoy stores, restaurants, foods, events, and sayings that only exist in the Lone Star State.

Keep reading to see what is strictly Texan.

Texans love to chow down on some Frito pie.

caption Frito pie.

In most parts of the country, Fritos is just a bag of chips. In Texas, however, they turn it into something much meatier. Texans cut open the Frito bag and fill it with chili, cheese, and onions. The Frito pie is so popular in Texas that it has even been nicknamed the “Texas straw hat.”

Fried gator is also a popular treat in the Lone Star State.

caption Fried gator.

The town of Anahuac is called the “Alligator Capital of Texas,” and for good reason. The AP reported that alligators outnumber humans three to one in the town. Texans put all that alligator to good use. In fact, they love eating fried gator meat. One restaurant chain, Razzoo’s, says fried alligator tail is one of its most popular menu items.

Kolaches, a Czech pastry, is a staple in Texas cuisine.

caption Kolaches.

When Czech immigrants settled in Texas in the 1800s, they brought their recipes with them. Their kolaches recipe “took Texas by storm,” as NPR puts it, and have lasted the test of time. Kolaches are doughy pastries that are filled with any mixture of fruits, cheese, sausages, and jalapeños. The sweet and savory bites can be found in bakeries and stores all over the state.

Although Whataburger is all over the US now, it is quintessential Texas.

caption Whataburger.

The first Whataburger opened in Texas in 1950. The food stand became famous for its giant burgers that required two hands to hold. Eventually, the Texan family business expanded throughout the South. There are now locations in states like Alabama, Arizona, Florida, and Georgia, but the company is still headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Buc-ee’s is an extremely popular quasi pit stop and grocery store in Texas.

caption Buc-ee’s.

When Business Insider correspondent Kate Taylor visited a Buc-ee’s in 2019, she wrote, “Buc-ee’s was like wandering into a mix of a Walmart, a barbecue-centric deli, and the Texas tourism bureau, plus a dash of the Cracker Barrel general store.”

The massive store can be found all over Texas and has a cult-like following. The chain expanded outside its home state to Alabama for the first time in 2019.

H-E-B is a Texas grocery store that some call the best in America.

caption H-E-B.

H-E-B reportedly stands for “Here, Everything’s Better,” but the store is known for selling private-label products that can’t be found anywhere else. The chain has over 340 locations in Texas and Mexico, but Epicurious says H-E-B is the best grocery store in the country.

The Texas State Fair has been an annual tradition for 134 years.

caption Texas State Fair.

Since 1886, Texans have flocked to Dallas at the end of September to celebrate the Texas State Fair. This massive event celebrates every piece of Texan culture, highlighting local foods and entertainment. From the Ferris wheel to the petting zoo, the Texas State Fair has become a staple in the state.

The SXSW Music and Film Festival is one of the most important cultural events every year, and it only takes place in Texas.

caption SXSW.

The first SXSW festival was held in Austin in 1987, immediately becoming a popular cultural event that celebrates music and movies. Over the next few decades, SXSW has become a major event on the calendar. In 2019, the festival had 232,258 attendees, 4,799 conference speakers, and 1,964 musical acts.

Texas is home to the best-rated water park in the world: Schlitterbahn.

caption Schlitterbahn.

While there are water parks all over the world, Texas is the only state that has Schlitterbahn, the world’s best water park. The park – located in New Braunfels – is also home to some of the world’s top water rides, including the Master Blaster, The Falls, and the Congo River Expedition. In all the park, has 51 attractions on 70 acres.

Texas is the only state in the country with the highest speed limit.

caption Highway in Texas.

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but they’re also faster. On State Highway 130 in Texas, the legal driving limit is 85 mph, which is the highest limit in the country.

In Texas, you’ll hear locals greet each other by saying “howdy.”

caption Howdy.

“Nowadays, ‘howdy’ is firmly planted in the Texas lexicon, or, if you will, the Texicon, right up there at the top of a long list that includes ‘fixin’,’ ‘tump,’ ‘y’all,’ and ‘yahoo,’ among many others,” David Courtney at Texas Monthly writes. “‘Howdy’ is indeed the official greeting at Texas A&M University, although nobody knows the origins of the tradition. The word is also the focus of countless postcards, coffee mugs, T-shirts, and all sorts of other Texas-branded gewgaw.”

In Texas, people call laundromats “washateria.”

caption A couple in a washateria in the ’50s.

Between 1930 to 1950, a chain of self-service laundromats called Washateria opened in Texas. Although they are closed today, the name stuck, and Texans still call laundromats “washateria.”