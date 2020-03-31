15 small things you can do at home to feel like you’re on vacation

caption Explore the world without leaving your home. source Peter Cade/Getty Images

Traveling has become increasingly limited, but opportunities still exist to keep adventuring.

People travel to meet new people, try new foods, and relax. Luckily, all of these things can be done from inside your home.

From learning a new language to trying new foods, here’s a list of small things that will help you feel like you’re on vacation.

A majority of travel has come to a quick halt, but that doesn’t mean people have stopped exploring. The exploring is just taking place indoors.

Whether you want to call it a staycation, holistay, or indoor getaway, there are small ways to turn a home into a European escape, African safari, Bali retreat, or Australian Outback exploration.

So whether you travel to discover unfamiliar foods, meet new people, or relax, here’s how to do that from inside your home.

Send a colorful postcard.

caption Postcards in Edinburgh, Scotland. source Thomson Reuters

If you never finished writing postcards from your last trip, finish them. Or if you don’t have any postcards floating around, find some art supplies and design your own. Postcards are a great way to reminisce on past trips and check in on friends.

Spice it up with a new recipe.

caption Curry laksa. source Mohd Syis Zulkipli/Shutterstock

The best part of traveling is trying new foods. Travel into your kitchen and visit places like Malaysia with a curry laksa recipe or Poland with pierogies, which are dumplings filled with potatoes, onions, and cheese.

Learn a new language.

caption Two students study outside of the Notre Dame in Paris, France. source Chris Tobin/Getty Images

Parlez-vous français? With the help of online courses, apps, and friends, the answer could be yes. Picking up another language is a great way to learn about a new culture, and the skills you’ll gain will be handy for all your future vacations.

Unplug from your phone.

caption Try disconnecting from your phone. source Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images

If you’re traveling to a foreign country, chances are you won’t have cell service. So why have it during your home vacation?

Social media, your inbox, and news outlets can be overwhelming, especially in our current climate. Disconnecting – even if it’s just for an hour or two – can give you a much-needed mental break.

Shake up a new drink.

caption A man enjoys an Aperol Spritz while taking in the view of Sicily, Italy. source EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

Pour an Aperol Spritz and journey to Italy, or make a mojito and travel to Cuba. Pick a destination, discover a local drink, and sip away. This list has 50 different drinks to add to your bucket list.

Host a home yoga retreat.

caption People perform yoga at a tea culture park. source Reuters/China Stringer Network

You don’t need to travel to Bali or China for a yoga retreat. Create a calming space inside your home, light a few candles or incense, and find a yoga video online to watch.

Escape into the pages of a travel book.

caption Lonely Planet creates travel guides for destinations all around the world. source Simona Granati – Corbis/Getty Images

Whether it’s a novel about the countryside of Italy or a colorful book of photographs, books are one way to visit a new destination. And sometimes, your imagination is better than the real thing. Check out this list of the best travel books.

Take a safari through your backyard.

caption A woman reads in a hammock. source Kadoma Zome

Now is the best time to take advantage of outdoor space. Explore your backyard and take in the sunshine. Just relocating to a sunnier area of your home can transport you to a whole new place. Add some music, pour a drink, and you’ll forget about the fact that you never left home.

Watch an international film.

caption Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira in “Roma.” source Netflix

International films have the power to transport you to any location in any decade. Check out this list of the best international films.

Make friends from around the world.

caption A camel ride in Jodhpur, India. source Handout/Getty Images

Platforms like Facebook and Reddit are designed to build communities. Certain groups have become popular for people who like to travel, so log on and connect with individuals from around the world. Insider even has its own page: Travel Insider Bucket List. Maybe you’ll find a travel buddy for your next adventure.

Curate the perfect vacation playlist.

caption A person listens to music. source Matt Dutile/Getty Images

A vacation isn’t complete without a playlist. You can curate a playlist to a specific destination or explore a variety of genres, like K-pop, reggaeton, and Afrobeat.

Visit a destination virtually.

caption Tour castles virtually without ever stepping out of your home. source VOJTa Herout/Shutterstock/Jose Ignacio Soto/Shutterstock/Fandrade/Getty Images

Virtual travel has quickly risen in popularity. Whether you want to escape to nature, visit iconic landmarks, or wander through castles, you can access virtual tours online.

Treat yourself to a spa day.

caption Relax with a face mask. source karenfoleyphotography/Getty Images

Add some Himalayan bath salts and soak in the tub, or try an Aztec mud mask. Relaxing is arguably one of the best parts of a vacation, but relaxation can take place inside your home, too.

Reminisce with souvenirs and photos.

caption People buy souvenirs while they visit the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island in New York. source Thomson Reuters

Pull out the shoebox of knick-knacks or scroll through your Instagram profile and remember the traveling you have done. It’s an opportunity to appreciate how traveling has influenced you, how you’ve grown, and can help shape where you want to visit next.

Snap a selfie.

A vacation isn’t complete without a few photographs. Snap a picture to remember where you explored.