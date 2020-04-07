Two British TikTok stars on why they believe their quarantine influencer home could rival the US’ Hype House

caption Sebby Jon, Monty, Surfaceldn, Shauni, Lily-Rose, and KT Franklin of the BtyeSquad. source Bytehouse

Six of the biggest TikTok stars in the UK have gotten together to self-isolate in a new influencer house called the ByteHouse.

The newly formed ByteSquad will be filming “Big Brother” style episodes for YouTube.

Two of the stars, Surfaceldn and Itzshauni, spoke to Insider about how their new quarantine home is going to rival the Hype House in LA, and how they have a much better chance of reaching younger people than traditional media.

The newly formed ByteHouse may seem like a copycat attempt of some of the online superstar-filled influencer houses in LA. But according to Jake Sweet, a TikToker known as @Surfaceldn, he actually had the idea to live with some of his online creator friends before the Hype House ever existed.

“Originally it was kind of inspired by Team 10, like Jake Paul’s vibe,” Sweet told Insider. “But now I guess we’re competing against the Hype House, country vs country.”

The property in West London has been home to Sweet, his girlfriend Shauni Kibby, KT Franklin, Sebby Jon, Monty, and Lily-Rose since the end of March. They’re all aged between 17 and 22 and have a combined following of 14 million.

One of the reasons this project is launching now is thanks to Rise Above, an organization that helps inform 11-16-year-olds about the importance of staying inside during the coronavirus lockdown.

"ByteSquad is an innovative and creative way we can really engage young people with this message, particularly as insights are indicating some young people believe, 'It won't happen to me - it's only happening to old people,'" said Rise Above's marketing manager Jan Nixon.

"That is quite simply not the case and hopefully more young people will follow their example and bunker down."

Kibby told Insider everyone in the house is pushing the message to keep safe, especially as much of their fanbase are young children who might not be aware of the real dangers of going outside.

"We're setting a good example for them," she said. "That's one of our main priorities, keeping our followers safe as well as ourselves."

Sweet said a lot of their younger followers are scared and concerned, which he can relate to.

"Even myself, I'm a bit terrified about the whole COVID-19 outbreak," he said. "So it's reassuring them that if you do follow these rules everything will be okay. I feel like if they hear us say something like this, then it'll help them out a lot."

'We definitely have a lot more power than the news channels'

ByteHouse founder Timothy Armoo said it's important to let the "experts do their thing" when it comes to online content.

"In a world where younger audiences are moving away from linear TV and moving online and more specifically moving to social, it's even more important for programming to be created by Gen Z for Gen Z," he said.

TikTok is the new television for younger children, Kibby said, so their videos are more likely to reach that generation than traditional media.

"We definitely have a lot more power than the news channels in that sense," she said. "Because they're going to want to listen to us more than Boris Johnson or whatever."

Looking at his analytics, Sweet said he'd had 300 million views of his TikToks in the last 28 days. In comparison, Logan Paul and David Dobrik - two of YouTube's biggest stars - gained 111 million and 180 million views in the past 30 days.

"TikTok is a superpower," Sweet said. "It's beyond crazy. This is even the type of thing top YouTubers aren't achieving. And everyone in the house is reaching those kinds of views."

Sweet started on TikTok in 2018 and has already grown a following of 4.3 million to become the 19th biggest star. Kibby set up her account @Itzshauni back when the app was called Musical.ly, and has a slightly larger fan base of 4.9 million, which puts her at number 18. Sweet said he would like to have 10 million followers by the end of the year.

They're already seeing a huge jump in views, from millions to tens of millions, since the lockdown began. Not surprising as TikTok saw a 27% increase in engagement from February to March, according to marketing agency Obviously, and is likely to see an even bigger jump as quarantines and lockdowns persist.

The unrelenting pressure of staying relevant

Kibby said she doesn't feel the pressure of fame too much, but it's something she's going to look out for.

"I'm sure when things get a lot bigger for me, it definitely will take a bit of a toll," she said. "But for now I'm handling it all right."

Sweet said he's struggled a bit more and the constant content stream of coming up with ideas, filming, and editing can have an impact on his mental health.

"I kind of dived into the deep end," he said. "I went from being this kid who just wanted to be a social media star to literally one year later being one of the biggest stars in the UK."

As well as the career side, these online stars have to fit in a social life, stay healthy, and find time for their families. And now living in a house all together in self-isolation for the foreseeable future, it might be hard to find a work-life balance.

"I can deal with hate, it doesn't bother me at all," he said of the nasty comments all influencers deal with. "It's more having a lot going on and it's like, 'Oh, what do I do?' ... If you can keep up with it then you're doing all right."

According to Kibby, taking a break isn't an option, saying it would be "the biggest mistake of your life." TikTok stars have exploded into fame in a remarkably short space of time, and the threat of falling as quick as they rose is always there.

"If I was to stop posting on social media for even two days, that can really heavily impact my future views," Sweet said. "And that's scary, isn't it? I feel like that's actually really scary that stuff like that happens."

The ByteSquad is 'full of love'

ByteHouse episodes will initially air on YouTube for three months, but Sweet has big ambitions for the squad and wants them to keep living and working together until they are "at the top."

"We're all super productive, filming every single day," he said. "We're working together to become the biggest and the best ... We essentially want to become the Hype House of the UK."

Sweet and Kibby are a couple, but they're not worried about officially living together for the first time. Everyone is getting on really well so far. Unlike their Californian counterparts.

"The Hype House is suffering at the moment because they've got a few toxic creatives in there," Sweet said. "I feel like that's not something you're going to see in the UK."

The ByteSquad is "full of love and positivity," he said, and they're all excited for the coming year - quarantine or not.

"If one of us starts getting toxic we'll give them the boot," he said. "Just joking, we'll sort it out."

