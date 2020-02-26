This word cloud shows how much Malaysians want Anwar to be the next PM

When asked about their preference for a future Prime Minister, the majority of respondents of a 1,000 person poll wrote the name of PKR head Anwar Ibrahim. Milken Institute/Vase.ai

Amid the ongoing political saga, it appears that the majority of Malaysians want PKR head Anwar Ibrahim to be the next PM – at least, according to a new poll of 1,000 locals published by research company Vase.ai on Monday (Feb 24).

The respondents were randomly sampled from a pool of 300,000 Malaysians benchmarked to census data, the Malaysia-based company said.

Of the 1,000 people polled, slightly over half said they still believed Malaysia was a democratic nation, despite ongoing rumors of a backdoor coalition.

Over 10 per cent said they did not believe the country was democratic, while one-third said they did not know.

When asked how competent they thought the Government was, respondents were evenly divided, with around a third expressing high confidence, a third expressing low confidence, and a third professing neutral emotions.

When asked about their preference for a future Prime Minister, the majority of respondents indicated they would like PKR head Anwar Ibrahim.

Vase.ai visualised the data as a word cloud, which analyses key words from responses and displays them by font size. The more a word is mentioned in the dataset, the larger it is in the word cloud.

For Vase.ai’s word cloud, the words “Anwar” and Ibrahim” were the most common words, followed by “Tun”, “Mahathir”, “Azizah”, “Azmin”, “Ali”, “Hadi” and “Hishamuddin”.

These words refer to Anwar Ibrahim, interim PM Mahathir Mohamed, former deputy PM Wan Azizah, former PKR deputy head Azmin Ali, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, and former UMNO vice president Hishamuddin Hussein.

Vase.ai

Other (sometimes mis-spelled) names that popped up in the world cloud included Hannah Yeoh, Maszlee Malik, Muhyiddin (Yassin), (Syed) Saddiq, Annuar (Musa), Khairy Jamaluddin, Najib (Razak), Lim Kit Siang, (Anthony) Loke, and (Ahmad) Zahid.

Half the respondents said they would like a woman as prime minister, while half said they preferred a man.

However, when asked to name a woman politician to be the next prime minister, the overwhelming majority of responses wrote the name of former deputy PM Wan Azizah.

Vase.ai

