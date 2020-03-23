Thom Signature Design selects Impossible Marketing as their preferred marketing partner

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 March 2020 – With beginnings in 2005, Thom Signature is an interior design consultancy that specializes in various design services across different types of properties including condos, HDBs, landed houses and commercial areas. Over the years, they have earned accreditations such as BCA-registered contractor, RCMA and bizSAFE, which speaks on the quality of work delivered. The company has also garnered a privileged client list, having served more than 30 Multinational Corporations (MNCs). Thom Signature was involved in an impressive number of acclaimed projects across Singapore, thus making a name for themselves as one of the leading interior design companies in the country.

For more than a decade, Thom Signature has taken part in residential projects, offering condo and landed property interior design in Singapore with innovative design solutions. From living room to bedroom and kitchen renovation, they provide a diverse portfolio of design styles for clients to choose from and cater to various client requirements — whether it’s a contemporary theme or a glamourous and luxury style. Between space planning and idea conceptualization, their team of interior designers and planners are also involved in carpentry works to tailor-make an interior space that is functional and visually appealing.

While the firm has enjoyed success in operating 15 years in business, they wanted to extend their reach to a wider target audience. As Thom Signature began sourcing for a marketing firm, they select Impossible Marketing to be their preferred marketing partner — a leading Digital Marketing Agency in Singapore. Established in 2012, Impossible Marketing provides companies with digital marketing services to achieve targeted traffic, boost quality leads and improve sales online. The agency has achieved consistent ranking at the 1st page of Google search results for competitive keyword like “Digital Marketing Singapore”. Besides that, Impossible Marketing also offers a number of digital marketing courses that cover hot topics like SEO Marketing, Google Ads and Facebook Marketing for working professionals.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thomsignature.com.sg/