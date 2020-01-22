Thomas Markle says he had no idea who Prince Harry was when Meghan first told him they were dating

caption Thomas Markle speaks about his relationship with Harry and Meghan in a new documentary. source Channel 5/Twitter, Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s father didn’t know who Prince Harry was when the couple first started dating, according to a new Channel 5 documentary, “Thomas Markle: My Story.”

Recalling the conversation they had when Meghan told him about Harry, Thomas Markle said he “didn’t know what it meant” that he was a prince.

Thomas also spoke about Meghan and Harry’s decision to leave the royal family, saying that it was “embarrassing” to him.

The documentary airs in the UK at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thomas Markle says he had no clue who Prince Harry was when his daughter first started dating him.

In the upcoming Channel 5 documentary, “Thomas Markle: My Story,” the 75-year-old talks about his broken relationship with Meghan Markle, and what he thinks of the couple’s decision to leave the royal family.

According to footage of the documentary obtained by Sky News, Thomas says he “didn’t know what it meant” when Meghan told him her boyfriend was a prince.

“She calls me on the phone and she said ‘I’ve got a new boyfriend’ and I said ‘great,’ and she says ‘he’s British,'” Thomas recalled.

“I said ‘oh, OK,'” he added. “I didn’t know what it meant. She could have been dating a Hollywood star and it would have been just as important to me, because you know either way they are both ‘high numbers.'”

His words echo what Meghan said during her engagement interview with Prince Harry back in 2017.

“Because I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family, and so, while I now understand very clearly – there’s a global interest there – I didn’t know much about him,” she said.

Thomas and Meghan haven’t been on speaking terms since before the royal wedding – and he said he fears that “the last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground,” according to Sky News.

Channel 5 has been sharing clips on Twitter in the lead up to the documentary’s release. In one clip, Thomas said the couple’s decision to leave the royal family is “embarrassing.”

How does Thomas Markle feel about #Megxhit?

Thomas Markle: My Story – tomorrow at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/Q1sGE4lhzf — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) January 21, 2020

“Apparently $3 million and a 26-bedroom home isn’t enough for them,” he said, in reference to taxpayer funds that the couple spent towards their Frogmore Cottage home.

The couple announced last week that they are planning to pay the funds back and keep Frogmore Cottage as their UK home base.

“I don’t know, I can’t go much further into that. It’s kind of embarrassing to me,” he added.

“When they got married they took on an obligation,” he said in another clip posted on Twitter. “And the obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals.

“And it would be foolish of them not to.”

Channel 5’s “Thomas Markle: My Story” airs at 9pm in the UK on Wednesday.

