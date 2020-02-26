Thomas Markle says the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken to the Queen is an ‘insult’ to ‘the British people’

Thomas Markle says the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken to the Queen is an “insult” in a video obtained by the Daily Mail.

He also said the couple don’t have any right to call themselves “royal,” after the duke and duchess announced they would stop using the word in their branding.

“My daughter dumped me one day before she got married, she has dumped my family, she has dumped Doria’s family, she has dumped every family and now she is dumping the British family,” he added.

Thomas Markle has criticized Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the statement they made after announcing their plans to stop using the word “royal.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they would stop using the name “Sussex Royal” in their branding due to UK government rules in a statement on their website last week.

In the same statement, they appeared to criticize palace officials for not treating them the same way as other royals who pursued careers outside of the institution.

“While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the ­institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month ­review period has been put in place,” a spokesperson for the couple wrote.

Speaking in a video obtained by he Daily Mail, the duchess’ father Thomas Markle said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have insulted the Queen with their statement.

“I’m very upset with Meghan and Harry right now. I don’t think they have the right to use the word ‘royal,'” he said.

“I don’t think they have a right to speak to the Queen in the way they have spoken to her. I think it’s an insult to the Queen and to the British people.

Thomas Markle previously spoke about the argument he had with the duchess in the lead-up to the royal wedding after she found out he was staging paparazzi photos.

In the Channel 5 documentary “Thomas Markle: My Story,” the 75-year-old said he last spoke to Harry and his daughter from his hospital bed after he had a heart attack just days before the wedding.

“It’s a shame I didn’t die because you both could pretend that you’re sad,” Thomas claims he told Harry in their final phone conversation.

He also spoke about feeling “jealous” of the Prince of Wales, who walked Markle down the aisle.

“My daughter looked beautiful. I wish that I could have been there with her,” he said.

“I was certainly appreciative Charles was there. I was jealous of him, I really wanted to do that. I admit I cried a bit about that. To this day I can’t forget that moment.”

