Thomas Markle says he told Meghan and Prince Harry ‘it’s a shame I didn’t die because you both could pretend that you’re sad’

Thomas Markle claimed in a new documentary that he last spoke to Prince Harry and Meghan on the phone from his hospital bed a few days before their wedding.

He said he told them: “It’s a shame I didn’t die because you both could pretend that you’re sad.”

In an explosive Channel 5 documentary that aired in the UK on Wednesday night, the 75-year-old also said he doesn’t imagine he will ever see them again.

Speaking in a new Channel 5 documentary called “Thomas Markle: My Story” that aired on Wednesday night, the retiree claimed the last time he spoke to the couple was from his hospital bed after he suffered a stroke, just days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married.

Thomas explained that he had a phone call with Prince Harry where he told the royal: “It’s a shame I didn’t die because you both could pretend that you’re sad, and then I hung up.

“I haven’t heard from them or spoken to them since.”

The 75-year-old didn’t make the trip from his home in Mexico to Windsor, UK, for his daughter’s wedding because “if I didn’t treat the heart attack I wouldn’t be here now, according to the doctor.”

Thomas added that he isn’t hopeful he’ll ever see Harry and Markle again.

“The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground,” he said.

“I don’t think at this point they’re thrilled to see me or want to talk to me.”

