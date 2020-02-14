A photo album found in a thrift shop has tons of vintage pictures of a mystery woman with some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities

caption Maria Snoeys-Lagler. a former member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), with actors Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon. source Saskia Van Nuffelen

Local residents of Mortsel, Belgium were surprised – and starstruck – to find a treasure trove of old celebrity snapshots in a mysterious woman’s photo album. The album was found in Opnieuw & Co thrift store and initially, no one had any clue as to the identity of the woman in the photos.

She was pictured with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and not only that, but they were never-before-seen vintage photos, captured in the 90s.

After much internet sleuthing, one eagle-eyed individual saw she was wearing an unique tag in one of the images, and discovered her to be former member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Maria Snoeys-Lagler.

The HFPA started as a small group of journalists covering entertainment news and grew to hold award ceremonies and eventually the Golden Globes.

Take a look at the decades-old photos of Maria with some of your favorite celebrities.

The full album can be found here.

Maria Snoeys-Lagler poses with Luke Perry, who died last year.

caption Maria Snoeys-Lagler with actor Luke Perry. source Saskia Van Nuffelen.

Perry, who starred in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” was a current member of the cast of “Riverdale” when he died of a stroke in March 2019.

Snoeys-Lagler nabbed a photo with a young Keanu Reeves.

caption Maria Snoeys-Lagler with Keanu Reeves (left). source Saskia Van Nuffelen

The woman in the photo next to Snoeys-Lagler is Spanish actress Aitana Sanchez-Gijon.

Snoeys-Lagler photographed with Will Smith, likely from around the time he starred in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

caption Snoeys-Lagler with Will Smith. source Saskia Van Nuffelen

Smith starred in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1990 through 1996. He recently released a fashion line of clothing inspired by the iconic 90s TV show.

Snoeys-Lagler sandwiched between a young Kevin Bacon and Tom Hanks.

caption Kevin Bacon (left) and Tom Hanks (right) pose with Snoeys-Lagler. source Saskia Van Nuffelen

Hanks was recently nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Snoeys-Lagler smiles alongside British actor Patrick Stewart.

caption Snoeys-Lagler with Patrick Stewart. source Saskia Van Nuffelen

Stewart starred in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and went on to appear in many “X-Men” films.

Snoeys-Lagler poses with Harrison Ford.

caption Snoeys-Lagler with Harrison Ford. source Saskia Van Nuffelen

The “Indiana Jones” star looks youthful in this vintage shot. Ford recently became the top grossing actor of all time for his appearance in the 2016 “Star Wars” film.

Snoeys-Lagler and Drew Barrymore look like old friends in this vintage shot.

caption Snoeys-Lagler with actress Drew Barrymore. source Saskia Van Nuffelen

Barrymore appeared in “Never Been Kissed,” “The Wedding Singer,” and many other popular films in the 90s.

Snoeys-Lagler stands next to Bruce Willis, who looks like he just stepped off the set of “Pulp Fiction.”

caption Snoeys-Lagler and Bruce Willis. source Maria met Keanu Reeves.

Willis, who was once married to actress Demi Moore, has starred in many action movies over the years, including the “Die Hard” series films.

Snoeys-Lagler with a young Johnny Depp.

caption Snoeys-Lagler and Johnny Depp. source Maria and Bruce Willis.

Depp hit the big screen in the 1980s, but he starred in nearly 20 films through the 90s – and dozens more, since – including “Edward Scissorhands,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, and “Donnie Brasco.”

Snoeys-Lagler even got a photo will the cast of “Ellen,” a mid-90s sitcom starring Ellen DeGeneres.

caption The cast of “Ellen” surrounds Snoeys-Lagler. source Saskia Van Nuffelen

“Ellen” was a 90s TV show that helped bring talk show host Ellen DeGeneres to her current level of fame.

Denzel Washington, who is now one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, poses with Snoeys-Lagler outside.

caption Snoeys-Lagler with Denzel Washington. source Saskia Van Nuffelen

Washington has been nominating for eight acting Oscars and has won twice: Best Actor for “Training Day” (2001) and Best Supporting Actor for “Glory” (1989).

Snoeys-Lagler with a young Sam Neill and Robert Downey Jr.

caption Snoeys-Lagler with Sam Neill (left) and Robert Downey Jr. (right). source Saskia Van Nuffelen

Downey Jr. has been listed on Time’s “Most Influential People in the World” list, and topped Forbes’ list of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors from 2013 to 2015.

Snoeys-Lagler stands next to rockstar Jon Bon Jovi.

caption Snoeys-Lagler with singer Jon Bon Jovi. source Saskia Van Nuffelen

Bon Jovi is known for his career in philanthropy and he sent out a fundraising email for Senator Cory Booker’s 2020 campaign, though Booker has since dropped out of the race.

The Olsen twins, who are rarely seen by the press these days, pose with Snoeys-Lagler.

caption Snoeys-Lagler with Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. source Saskia Van Nuffelen

Though they were recently invited to return to the show where they started their careers, “Full House” (now “Fuller House”), they declined, saying they don’t view themselves as actresses.

Snoeys-Lagler poses with a long-haired Tom Cruise.

caption Snoeys-Lagler with Tom Cruise. source Saskia Van Nuffelen

Cruise is known for his dangerous stunts. For his last “Mission Impossible” movie, he jumped out a a plane.